FLOYD COUNTY — The $1.8 million that is left of the 2020 COVID-19 economic relief act will now be under the jurisdiction of the Floyd County Council.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, provided the Floyd County Commissioners with over $2 million to respond to the economic impacts of the pandemic.
The council voted Tuesday to move the funds back into the county’s general fund in response to a State Examiner Directive from October of 2020.
In an email to the News and Tribune, council members Denise Konkle and Brad Striegel said that transfer of the funds should have been initiated by the commissioners in 2020, but they failed to do so.
According to Commissioner John Schellenberger, they did not know that they needed to have the funds transferred until November of 2021. He said that as soon as he was made aware of the directive they met with the Indiana State Board of Accounts and the Association of Indiana Counties to determine the best course of action.
“We were not negligent but once we found out about it that’s where we got more direction from the SBOA...and then we immediately got ahold of leadership form county council and brought them on board,” Schellenberger said.
As a result of the funds not being moved, the nearly $500,000 spent from the CARES Act fund in 2021 has been reimbursed to the fund by the council from the general fund, before moving the CARES funds into the general fund, which will later be appropriated into the CARES Act Department.
Striegel said that the reimbursement into the CARES fund was a housekeeping measure the SBOA recommended to the council, and the near $500,000 will be returned to the general fund.
“This is a net neutral situation for the general fund,” Striegel said via email.
Konkle and Striegel said that they will continue to use some of this money to “continue to support the fight against COVID-19.”
At the council meeting, Schellenberger asked for the council in 2022 to create a line in the general fund that would allow for the commissioners to continue using the CARES money for COVID-19 relief.
“The pandemic’s not over. We still have recurring costs,” Schellenberger said, referring to the cost to rent a port-a-potty for the Indiana University Southeast vaccination site and the rent to have a testing facility set up at 4-H Fairgrounds.
Schellenberger also noted that they have seen unexpected requests, like when the Floyd County Health Department’s fridge went bad and they had to buy a new one.
“This money needs to go into a line item under the commissioners so we can continue to fight the pandemic full time. Instead of, if we need something we gotta send a request to [the council] and wait for a meeting or something like that. Because the pandemic will not wait,” Schellenberger said.
Schellenberger said that the commissioners have been very frugal and conscientious about the spending of the CARES funds. Other uses of the funds include supplies for the health department and personal protection equipment, among other items related to fighting COVID-19.
