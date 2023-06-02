The Floyd County 4-H Fair will open on Wednesday, June 7 and conclude on Saturday evening, June 10 with all events at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
• 8 a.m. Livestock auction pictures taken
• 9 a.m. Poultry show (Small Animal Barn)
• 3:30 p.m. Lama Showmanship (Lama Barn)
• 5 p.m. Lama Costume Show (Lama Barn)
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm
• 5:30 p.m. Pig Race and Farm Review
• 7 p.m. Pig Race and Farm Review
• 7 p.m. Swine Show (Swine Barn)
• 8 p.m. Fashion Revue (Main Stage)
• 8:45 p.m. Dessert Auction
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
• 10 a.m. Rabbit Show (Small Animal Barn)
• 2 p.m. Sheep/Goat Show (Beef Arena or Swine Arena weather permitting)
• 5 p.m. Beef Show (Beef Arena)
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm, Farm Bureau Hay Rides
• 5:30 p.m. Pig Races
• 6 p.m. Dino Roar Show
• 7 p.m. Pig Races
• 7 p.m. Leaping Lama Limbo (Lama Barn)
• 7:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull
• 8 p.m. Dino Roar Show
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
• 9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)
• 2 p.m. Dog Show
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm
• 5 p.m. Pig Races
• 5:30 p.m. Dino Roar Show
• 6 p.m. Auction Dinner
• 6:30 p.m. Pig Races and Barn Review
• 7 p.m. Livestock Auction (Swine Barn)
• 8 to 10 p.m. Jak Haw Band (Main Stage)
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
• 8 a.m. Master Showmanship (Livestock Barns)
• Noon Lama Performance Show (Lama Barn)
• 3 p.m. Awards and Recognition (Outdoor Stage)
• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides
• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm
• 5 p.m. Pig Race and Barn Review
• 7 p.m. Pig Race and Barn Review
• 5 to 9 p.m. Gamera Truck
• 8:30 p.m. Pig Races and Barn Review
