Kids gather around a table in the small animals barn to pet and handle a competition bunny at the 2019 Floyd County 4-H Fair.

The Floyd County 4-H Fair will open on Wednesday, June 7 and conclude on Saturday evening, June 10 with all events at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

• 8 a.m. Livestock auction pictures taken

• 9 a.m. Poultry show (Small Animal Barn)

• 3:30 p.m. Lama Showmanship (Lama Barn)

• 5 p.m. Lama Costume Show (Lama Barn)

• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides

• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm

• 5:30 p.m. Pig Race and Farm Review

• 7 p.m. Pig Race and Farm Review

• 7 p.m. Swine Show (Swine Barn)

• 8 p.m. Fashion Revue (Main Stage)

• 8:45 p.m. Dessert Auction

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

• 10 a.m. Rabbit Show (Small Animal Barn)

• 2 p.m. Sheep/Goat Show (Beef Arena or Swine Arena weather permitting)

• 5 p.m. Beef Show (Beef Arena)

• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides

• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm, Farm Bureau Hay Rides

• 5:30 p.m. Pig Races

• 6 p.m. Dino Roar Show

• 7 p.m. Pig Races

• 7 p.m. Leaping Lama Limbo (Lama Barn)

• 7:30 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

• 8 p.m. Dino Roar Show

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

• 9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

• 2 p.m. Dog Show

• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides

• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm

• 5 p.m. Pig Races

• 5:30 p.m. Dino Roar Show

• 6 p.m. Auction Dinner

• 6:30 p.m. Pig Races and Barn Review

• 7 p.m. Livestock Auction (Swine Barn)

• 8 to 10 p.m. Jak Haw Band (Main Stage)

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

• 8 a.m. Master Showmanship (Livestock Barns)

• Noon Lama Performance Show (Lama Barn)

• 3 p.m. Awards and Recognition (Outdoor Stage)

• 5 to 10 p.m. Carnival Rides

• 5 to 9 p.m. My Little Farm

• 5 p.m. Pig Race and Barn Review

• 7 p.m. Pig Race and Barn Review

• 5 to 9 p.m. Gamera Truck

• 8:30 p.m. Pig Races and Barn Review

