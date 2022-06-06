FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County 4-H Fair will return this week after a two-year hiatus.
The four-day fair will take place Wednesday through Saturday at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds at 2818 Green Valley Road in New Albany. The fair will feature a combination of animal showcases and carnival festivities.
The theme of the fair is “All Together.” Last year, the Floyd County 4-H Fair was only open for family and friends of participating 4-H youth due to COVID-19, but this year, it will be fully open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Elizabeth Redden, a member of the fair's board, is looking forward to the public returning to “see what the 4-H is all about.” This year’s fair will feature 413 animal projects and 222 static projects from almost 100 exhibitors.
“We are excited to get the public back on our property so they can come in and see all the animals and projects,” she said. “Be it animals or a static project, the kids have been working all year.”
Redden said it is beneficial for children to see the animals and learn about agriculture.
“There’s not many active farms in the county anymore, so having the kids bring their farm animals down to town to our fair really helps expose kids who live in the city (to agriculture),” Redden said.
Redden notes that while agriculture has always been a focus of the 4-H, the fair also shows other opportunities available through the organization, including urban gardening and robotics/STEM.
Static projects will be on display in Newlin Hall, and they will showcase the work completed by children in various 4-H Clubs. Projects range from sewing to cake decorating.
New additions include axe throwing and performances by Turner’s Circus. Entertainment will also include carnival rides, magic shows, “Dino Roar” shows, and “Figure 8” car races.
The Floyd County 4-H brings together local kids, Redden said.
“I’m most excited about the youth being together to showcase the animals and to hang out and create friendships, because they are pretty much here all day Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” she said.
