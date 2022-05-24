NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Redevelopment Commission wants to support education and agriculture with its latest American Rescue Plan (ARP) appropriation.
Floyd County 4-H was unanimously approved for $25,000 from ARP funds to support its education programming.
City Attorney Shane Gibson said that 4-H was financially impacted by the pandemic like other nonprofits and tourism groups.
Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board Member Courtney Lewis said that they sent a proposal to the city because COVID-19 has prevented them from putting on their annual fair for the last few years.
“A very important part of furthering the mission and programming of 4-H is to be able to introduce people via the fair, and the fair definitely has room for improvement,” Lewis said.
Floyd County 4-H Extension Educator Sam McCollum said the fair brings the public into the area and gives them a better understanding of what 4-H is about.
“The general public may not know a lot about the 4-H program and if they do, they only know that it’s about animals. When they come in, I encourage my members to talk not just about their animals but about all of the programs that we offer,” he said.
Some of these other programs include robotics and STEM. They also work to teach skills such as archery and coding.
Funding has been a limiting factor in being able to upgrade the fair, Lewis said.
While the fair includes carnival rides, games, booths and concessions, another major part of the event is allowing kids in the 4-H program to showcase skills they have learned through projects.
“For the kids who work really hard all year raising animals and putting their projects together, it’s a way for them to be able to showcase the hard work that they’ve done and then show people what 4-H has to offer,” Lewis said.
Last year the kids involved with 4-H were able to take part in the exhibition, but there was not a fair open to the public.
Lewis said that any funding that comes in is used to support programming and improve the fairgrounds itself.
“We’re hoping that by over the next handful of years through people coming to the fair, people getting more involved in 4-H that will enable us to upgrade the facilities and continue to make the fair bigger and better,” she said.
Because of COVID-19, Lewis said that there are fewer kids participating in 4-H. However, she said that those who are involved have entered more projects into the exhibition.
“I think that is really indicative of kids being dedicated to it, being excited about it and wanting to do more,” Lewis said.
While McCollum does not directly get to decide how the ARP funds are spent, he likes to see much of the organization's funding go toward helping create scholarships.
Many of the 4-H trips can cost between $30 and $200, McCollum said, and he likes to make them as free as possible.
“That’s usually one of the biggest barriers for youth to be able to attend our programs, whether it’s just our simple $20 membership fee or the $180 it’s going to cost to go attend camp for a weekend,” he said.
Some of these trips include camping or staying in dorms at Purdue and learning about different topics.
“We really do want as many kids as possible to be in the program,” McCollum said.
The fair runs from June 8 to June 11 at the 4-H fairgrounds. Lewis said that as well as admission, many of the activities at the fair are free.
Redevelopment commission member Adam Dickey said that 4-H has done a good job of expanding its programming and involving kids that live in the more urban and suburban areas of the county.
“It goes into other areas that helps inspire some of these youth to take on maybe the beginnings of our next electrical engineer or someone who will go on to play a role in some other technical or other facet,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.