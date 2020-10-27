The Floyd County 4-H Program is now open for registration for the 2020-21 program year. We understand that with COVID-19 a lot of activities and events have been cancelled, but Floyd County 4-H is here and still running programs.
We take into account that the safety of our community and families are our top priority when developing programs, events and club meetings. All volunteers, staff and leaders are well informed and trained on policy and procedure to keep everyone safe.
Think 4-H is just for farm kids? Think again. We have a variety of programs and clubs for everyone. Interested in robotics and technology? Join the Master Builders. Want to learn archery? Check out the Safe Shooters Club. Want to learn more about canine obedience and agility? Ask about the Floyd County 4-H Dog Club. Want to work with your community and step up as a leader? Become a Jr. Leader.
To keep everyone safe all club meetings, events and programs will require safety plans to be developed and approved before participants can attend. We have also been working on developing virtual opportunities to simplify at home participation.
Interested in joining the club? Have questions? Please contact the Floyd County 4-H Educator, Sam McCollum at mccolluj@purdue.edu, or call the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office at (812)948-5470 and ask for our Program Assistant, Diane Engleman.
Youth in grades 3-12 can start right away as a 4-H member with a program fee of just $20.
Youth in grades K-2 are considered Mini 4-H, and will have a program fee of $5.
You can sign-up for the Floyd County 4-H 2020-21 year at V2.4HOnline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.