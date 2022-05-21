FLOYD COUNTY — After much community excitement and anticipation, the all-accessible playground at Kevin Hammersmith Park opened Saturday.
The Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the opening, inviting the public to see the fruits of six years of labor.
The hot and temporarily rainy weather did not stop the hundred people from gathering at the park to try out the new playground equipment.
Cars filed into the parking lot awaiting the 1 p.m. opening, and families and other community members excitedly sat outside the taped off playground.
Once the ribbon was cut and guests started filing into the park, the swings, splash pad and slides quickly became hot commodities.
The county was able to complete the $1.3 million project with the help of several donors, most of whom were present at Saturday's grand opening.
There were nine major donors that the parks department honored with proclamations at the event, including the Floyd County Commissioners, Floyd County Legacy Foundation, Linda Schooler, Kosair Charities, GameTime and Sinclair Recreation, Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Floyd Memorial Hospital Foundation and Sametec Cares.
County commissioners Shawn Carruthers, Tim Kamer and John Schellenberger were all present at the park. The commissioners have been involved in the project since the beginning, committing $147,000 towards the playground.
Carruthers said they have been waiting six years for the park and they are excited to finally see it open. He credited Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers for leading the effort to build the park.
“When Roger first brought it to us it was something that we wanted to see happen to improve the quality of life in Floyd County,” he said, “Today, we see that happening right here with the turnout for the grand opening.”
With smiling kids running around the park and squealing in delight as they were splashed with water from the splash pad bucket, Schellenberger said that they were proud to be a part of their joy.
Schellenberger emphasized the effort put in by Floyd County Director of Operation Don Lopp and Jeffers.
Many thanks and nods of recognition were given to Jeffers on Saturday for all of the work he has done with the park.
“Roger’s personal hand is invested almost everywhere in this park,” parks board president Scott Klink said. “This is his signature accomplishment for our community.”
Humble as ever, Jeffer spent his moment speaking at the event acknowledging the work of other people involved.
Jeffers gave a proclamation to Jax Rose, 9, who was a part of a video the county used for fundraising.
Rose’s mom, Ryann Bond, said it’s been an amazing experience to help the community and to see the park come together where kids can have a safe place to play.
Those involved with the project showed the plans to Bond and Rose early in the process.
“When we first saw the park he said ‘Mom, it looks exactly like what they showed it was going to look like,” Bond said.
With the grand opening, the park, located at 4400 Lewis A Endres Pkwy, is now officially open for anyone in the community to utilize.
