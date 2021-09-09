NEW ALBANY — A local businessman announced Thursday he will seek the Republican nomination for the Indiana District 72 State Representative seat, potentially setting up a 2022 primary race against incumbent Ed Clere.
Tom Jones is a former president and CEO of Community Bank and is currently an independent financial advisor with AssuredPartners in Jeffersonville. The District 72 seat he's seeking encompasses most of Floyd County.
“I've spent the bulk of my life in Floyd County, growing up here, working for and managing various financial enterprises, serving and leading a number of civic organizations; raising two wonderful and accomplished daughters with my wife,” Jones said in a statement. “And over the past several months, I've had a growing realization that I may have something additional to offer my community.”
Jones touted his involvement in numerous local civic organizations including the Southern Indiana Economic Development Council, Floyd Memorial Foundation, New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation and New Albany Rotary.
He said his experience with such organizations taught him the value of team-building and working together to accomplish goals.
“I've watched a lot of great ideas crumble and potential lost for our community because state leadership wasn't on the same page as our local leaders,” Jones said.
"I’ve spent my entire adult life in service to Southern Indiana, working with others to build a better community. Community is about all of us, not just one of us. It’s about working together for the common good and moving us all forward.”
The District 72 seat has been held by Clere, a New Albany Republican, since he defeated incumbent Democrat Bill Cochran in 2008. Clere didn't face a primary challenger in 2020 en route to winning his seventh consecutive general election race. Clere hasn't officially announced his intentions for 2022.
