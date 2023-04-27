FLOYD COUNTY – Tim Kamer announced Thursday he will be stepping down as a Floyd County commissioner effective Sunday.
“The decision to step down was not taken lightly,” Kamer said in a Facebook post. “God has led me and my family down a different path and I cannot put the needed time into the county. The decision is right and just.”
Kamer has served since January as the president of the three-member board. He was selected in a Floyd County GOP caucus in January 2020 to replace Billy Stewart as the District 3 commissioner. In November of 2020, Kamer defeated Democrat Thomas Lenfert to win a four-year term for the seat. He would have been up for re-election in 2024.
“The last 3+ years has been a fulfilling and rewarding journey as it has given me much joy to serve this community,” Kamer said. “I am humbled and thankful for the people I was blessed to work with to make Floyd County a safe and prosperous community.”
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold a caucus to replace Kamer. All three commissioners are Republicans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.