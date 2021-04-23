FLOYD COUNTY — The push to have agricultural stormwater fees lowered has been renewed, and Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer is leading the charge.
Kamer is expected to present information during a May 4 Floyd County Stormwater Board meeting about reducing drainage fees to bring them in line with residential rates. It's been an ongoing issue for over a dozen years as farmers have claimed their charges are unfair.
“The way I look at agricultural land is that it's pretty similar to residential land in terms of the ratio of impervious surfaces to absorbable surfaces,” Kamer said Friday.
All property owners are charged a minimum of $39 annually in stormwater fees, but agricultural land can be assessed higher amounts based on how much of the property is assessed as impervious.
Dale Mann is a Floyd County farmer and a longtime opponent of the additional fees charged on agricultural land. While he said the fees don't affect his property based on its size and how it's divided, Mann emphasized it does have an impact on farmers with sizable amounts of land.
Most importantly, Mann said, it's not fair to charge farmers similar rates to commercial and industrial users. He said residential properties can even have more of an impact on flooding than farm land.
“We've got the land to disperse our water, but all of these subdivisions coming in, they're near agricultural land, and the agricultural land takes all of the water,” Mann said Friday.
“The old farmers that have taken care of their life are getting penalized, and that's not fair.”
Mann said he knows some farmers who are paying over $500 a year in stormwater fees.
Floyd County stormwater officials have attempted to ease some of the financial burden by offering credits to farmers based on them completing certain projects to reduce stormwater runoff.
Credits can be garnered for various improvements including planting cover crops, installing conservation tillage and fencing livestock out of waterways. A complete list of credits can be viewed on the stormwater page at floydcounty.in.gov.
While those credits are helpful, completing those tasks can be cumbersome and time-consuming for farmers, Kamer said.
“It's a headache for a lot of farmers,” said Kamer, who is a member of the stormwater board and has a family that consists of several farmers.
Floyd County and New Albany have separate stormwater boards governing their territories. The fees collected by the boards foot drainage projects intended to reduce flooding and water pollution.
Part of the fees also support an unfunded federal mandate known as the MS4 program, which is overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency governing conveyance systems.
Kamer said his presentation should explain in more detail how reducing the stormwater fees for farmers will affect overall funding for the county department.
“It's not going to be a big impact to the stormwater budget or the fees in general,” he said. “On the whole, it's not a substantial amount of money that's going to affect any one person or the county, we're just trying to be a lot smarter and fairer with the process.”
Concrete and asphalt installed through new commercial, industrial and residential developments are the primary drivers of the additional stormwater runoff, not farm land, Mann said.
“It's never been fair, and hopefully Tim Kamer has come up with something they can agree on to make it as fair as possible,” he said.
The May 4 meeting is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Pine View Government Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.