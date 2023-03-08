FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners are abandoning the judicial center project after reaching a standstill with the Floyd County Council.
The Floyd County Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to end an agreement with project partners for the building project. The plans called for the rehabilitation and conversion of the City-County Building at Hauss Square in downtown New Albany.
Tim Kamer and Al Knable voted in favor of ending the agreement, and John Schellenberger voted against discontinuing the partnership. Kamer, the president of the Floyd County Commissioners, emphasizes that county officials agree that renovations need to happen at the City-County Building, but they have not been able to agree on the details.
"We've got a long road ahead of us, but we will be doing something with the City-County Building," he said. "We just don't know what that is at this point."
The Floyd County Commissioners voted last December to approve preliminary plans for the renovation and transformation of the aging City-County Building, but the project has not received a commitment from the Floyd County Council, the county's fiscal body. In February, the council delayed a decision on whether to commit to the building project.
The commissioners are continuing to explore options for the potential relocation of government offices, and at Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners voted 2-1 to enter a letter of intent for consideration of the First Financial Bank building. This is not a formal agreement with the property owner, but the letter will allow county officials to consider possibilities for moving administrative offices into the building.
JUDICIAL CENTER
The Floyd County Commissioners have been "working closely" with the Floyd County Council, Kamer said, but they have "been in stalemate for quite a while on getting unification on moving forward with this."
The New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority and county officials have been discussing possible building projects such as the judicial center for the past few years. Last December, the commissioners also approved preliminary plans for an administrative building at the North Annex on Grant Line Road, but those plans have not moved forward.
Last August, the commissioners selected Floyd County Judicial Project Partners, LLC, a team led by Garmong Construction, for the judicial center project. The agreement was set to expire by April 10.
"We did not feel that the project was at a state that we could move forward, at least by the April 10 deadline," Kamer said. "So out of courtesy for our partners with the Garmong Group and the project team, we decided to sever and kill the project with the intent to reform a project — probably rebrand [and] rename the project something different — and really get all the stakeholders in a room to frame up what it is we'd like to see."
Kamer thanked the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority for the work in leading the planning efforts.
"There's no way we would be where we are today and have the understanding about what's needed, and so I personally appreciate all of the effort into that," he said.
Schellenberger said he is concerned that the termination of the agreement is "kicking the can down the road."
"My concern is that we have engaged many professionals looking at the City-County Building," he said. "They put a lot of their skillsets and a lot of their time into it. We came up with a plan, and my fear is that we could terminate this, but let me tell you, shortly down the road, we're going to be here again."
He said the Floyd County Council "needs to step up and do something with it."
"Probably what's going to happen is nothing is going to happen and we're still going to have a building that needs to be renovated," Schellenberger said.
Knable said he feels the "system worked exactly as it should" regarding the council's approach to the building project.
"The commissioners put forward a plan [and] I think the council very, very diligently looked at this," he said. "It wasn't that they couldn't come to a decision. The decision was that this financial burden was not acceptable for the taxpayers of the county at this point, and they brought it back to us to look at other options. I look at this as checks and balances that worked in this particular system in this instance, and I look forward to working with the council for other options in the near future."
The construction of the judicial center was projected to cost roughly $30 million.
Kamer noted the challenge of obtaining "full involvement" from the Floyd County Council, and he feels there is a need for more collaboration moving forward.
Moving forward, Kamer expects to form a strategy between the council and commissioners to find a consensus on how to proceed with the City-County Building.
"We're kind of taking the slow and steady approach, and we'll get a lot more support internally," he said.
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said she finds it "a little disappointing" that the commissioners moved to end the agreement with the project partners, but she feels the recent planning efforts have still been a "step in the right direction."
"I just think we weren't going to get anywhere until we ended and started again," she said. "And hopefully, we're not starting completely over. Hopefully we're at least 50, 60, 70% there, and then we can pick it up and do the other 30% or 40% on this end and get this thing going quickly," she said.
LETTER OF INTENT
The commissioners' letter of intent with Lopp Commercial Brokers will keep the First Financial Bank building off the market for 90 days while county officials look into the potential use of the property, located at 100 E. Spring St.
Knable said the action gives Floyd County "first dibs" on the property if the commissioners and council decide to pursue a purchase. The letter of intent involves an earnest money deposit of $10,000, but it is not a contract with the property owner.
If the commissioners do decide to proceed with a purchase, it would also need approval by the Floyd County Council.
Schellenberger, who voted against the letter of intent, said he is worried about pursuing the purchase of the bank building without solid plans for renovation.
"What is the plan?" he said. "What is the total plan? Nobody has really laid out a plan. We're kind of going off in different directions, and that's where I'm concerned."
Kamer said during the 90 days, the commissioners need to partner with the council "to make sure we have buy-in to fund it," and they will look into potential renovation plans. He feels the bank building could be a good option for the county due to its size, layout and downtown location.
He notes that it would be considered for short-term or long-term relocation of administrative functions.
"At any point in time — five plus years down the road — if we no longer have the need, it's an appreciating asset that we could sell and put back on the market," Kamer said. "So we're looking at it at a good value, and it makes sense to do. Do I have every single plan — no, that's why it's a letter of intent and not a contract to move forward."
Konkle feels the bank building has potential, and she said the council needs to work with the commissioners to determine the costs and feasibility of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.