FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners voted this week to form a cumulative capital development (CCD) tax to support building projects, including the renovation of the City-County Building.
The commissioners approved the formation of the tax levy at special meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. The board voted 2-0 in favor of the new fund — Jason Sharp, a new commissioner who was selected in a Monday caucus to replace Tim Kamer on the board, abstained from the vote.
The CCD tax levy will not exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed value. The levy will begin with taxes due in 2024, and it will apply to "all taxable real and personal property within all taxing districts," according to the ordinance to establish the fund.
The Floyd County Commissioners voted to approve the CCD tax on the final reading at its Wednesday meeting, but the proposed tax must receive approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.
County officials are still considering plans for how to proceed with government building projects, particularly the rehabilitation of the aging City-County Building on Hauss Square in New Albany.
Tim Stricker of Reedy Financial Group presented information about the CCD tax at Tuesday's meeting. He said the adoption of the tax will "provide additional funding for the county with a relatively low impact to taxpayers."
He said the fund will offer the county "some flexibility in the future."
He said it will provide approximately $2 million a year of additional funding, and it will have a lower impact on taxpayers than raising the local income tax (LIT).
"Now with the additional CCD, the county will move from the eighth lowest property tax rate [in Indiana] to the 13th, so you'll still be a relatively low property tax rate county," Stricker said.
He said for the median home value of about $189,000 in Floyd County, the CCD would have a monthly impact of about $3 a month or $36 a year.
In comparison, the county would have to raise the LIT by more than $8 a month to receive the same amount of funding that the CCD will provide, Stricker said.
The Floyd County Commissioners will set the budget for the CCD, the Floyd County Council will be able to lower the budget and determine appropriations for the fund.
"The council really decides what the rate is based on the budget they approve," Stricker said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said that at a minimum, the City-County Building will need to be renovated, and the project could involve expansions depending on how county officials choose to proceed.
"There's just a lot of moving pieces, but I think at the bare minimum, what we're going to be doing is renovating the City-County Building — you've got electrical, plumbing and the mechanical," he said. "It's all outdated and has to be taken care of, and I think [the CCD] is the first step in getting that."
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said the decision to add the CCD tax levy is "not easy, and it's not taken lightly."
"As far as I'm concerned while I'm sitting in a commissioners' seat, these funds will be dedicated to the building of the county courthouse and the new administrative offices," he said. "Until those are paid for and completed, that's where that money's going."
Knable said regarding the City-County Building, he is open to other ideas during the budgeting process, but he is not in favor of "sitting back and doing nothing for the next four years and watching these buildings decay."
The fund allows Floyd County officials to understand what funding they have available before they get started with a major capital project, Knable said.
"We're out of [American Rescue Plan] money," he said. "Unless somebody has several million dollars under a couch cushion or knows something I don't know, we're going to have to pay for the things that we need."
During public comments at Tuesday's meeting, Floyd County Councilman Dale Bagshaw said he supports the formation of the CCD tax, emphasizing the need to renovate the City-County Building.
"I don't think we're providing for wants — I think we're providing for legitimate needs," he said. "And maybe the public is not as educated as they should be. It's our job to educate them of the need of that building."
Bagshaw said the county will likely need additional courts in coming years, and he wants to make sure plans are in place to expand judicial functions.
Georgetown resident Dale Mann voiced concerns about the tax during public comments, and he does not believe the county has explored enough options.
"When they sold the hospital, taxpayers were told we wouldn't have a tax increase for years and years," he said. "That's what I'm hearing out there...and I understand the need for the courthouse, but as I go to the council meetings, I don't think everything's been looked at to do that...," he said.
Floyd County resident P.J. Moore said during public comments that the building improvements are needed, but he would like to see "some transparency for this project," including a possible referendum.
"This has to be called what it is — it's a new tax levy...you've got to be honest in letting the people know this is an additional tax," he said. "No. 2: real transparency, I think, would go toward a referendum or some serious public input on the project."
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger said he is concerned about moving forward with the CCD tax without concrete plans in place for the building projects.
"I wish we could just wait until next year when we have this thing more clear," he said. "I also hope that if this project's going to run into $18 million or more, I think we shouldn't be circumventing our taxpayers, and we should be bringing this to referendum to give them the opportunity to look at this project."
