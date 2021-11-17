FLOYD COUNTY — Changes to government employee benefits that include a reduced number of sick and personal days and the inability to get sick time payout among others were adopted at the Floyd County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The changes were approved by the commissioners with the understanding that the Floyd County Council will approve changes with regard to the salaries of government employees. The council tabled the decision to vote on the salary ordinance at its meeting last week but plans to vote on it at the next meeting Dec. 14.
The council is looking at a 6% raise for full-time employees who are not in a bargaining unit or union, and who did not have a 6% increase in 2021. The council is also looking at implementing a cost-of-living adjustment rate that will be sustainable in following years.
The commissioners' adopted ordinance reduces personal and sick days by two totaling six days a year for each, rather than the current eight. Full-time employees hired after Jan. 1, 2022 will not be eligible to receive payout for sick time after separating employment, according to the new ordinance.
The other changes included in the ordinance are as follows:
• Paid time off benefits are effective after the first of the year and accrue at the rate of 1/12 every month with the ability to use paid time off in advance of earning it.
• Employees hired as of Jan. 1 of this year will earn one vacation day after each month up to a maximum of 10 in the first year.
• Employees can carry over a maximum of 10 vacation days with approval from their elected official or department head.
• The county will no longer allow employees to use paid time off to extend their last day of work but rather they will be paid accrued benefits based on their last day of work.
By dialing back some of the benefits for employees, the two governing bodies are able to increase raises and create a balance between the two forms of compensation, according to commissioner John Schellenberger.
Council members Denise Konkle and Dale Bagshaw were both present at the meeting Tuesday and were in agreement with the commissioners that there needs to be a joint effort between the two bodies.
Konkle said that in some cases the county was not paying fair wages, but that they had employees with a lot of time off.
“The reason why there was so much time off is that in the past the council and the commissioners didn't have money to give the wage increases that they needed to give,” Konkle said, “So, what they did is they were giving more time off to the employees in lieu of pay increases, because it didn’t cost any money.”
Because of this discrepancy, the commissioners are bringing benefits down to bring them in line with the salary changes the council will vote to make, according to Schellenberger.
Konkle said that the council was hearing that employees had so much paid time off that there was difficulty finding time for them to use it without leaving departments lacking coverage.
With the council now having more funding since the county sold Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services to Baptist Health in 2016, Konkle said that they are in a position to look at raising wages and salaries without also raising taxes.
The commissioners and council met with county employees regarding the issue of benefits and raises. Schellenberger said that some employees expressed concern about their benefits being taken away but then not receiving a pay increase to balance it out.
Konkle said that this is an emotional topic for employees but she thinks that they are appreciative of the county’s efforts to right the issue.
“I just want the employees that we have to really know that we are in their corner. We’re trying to do the right thing, and I want them to see this as a positive move forward and just a step in the right direction, not the ending step,” she said, “There’s more to come.”
The council is still in the process of completing a salary study that will determine if employees are being compensated fairly.
