FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the formation of a new fire district to serve Lafayette and Greenville townships, but as the composition of the board changes in the new year, this action could potentially be reversed.
On Friday, commissioners Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger voted in favor of creating the new Highlander Fire Protection District, which would be a consolidation of the Lafayette and Greenville fire districts. Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer was not present at Friday’s meeting.
The commissioners met for special meetings on Tuesday and Friday to consider the creation of the new district, and on Friday, it was approved on its second reading.
Friday was Carruthers' last meeting as commissioner, and Floyd County Commissioner-elect Al Knable will take his place starting Jan. 1. The new board will include Knable, Schellenberger and Kamer.
The Highlander fire district is also on the agenda for the commissioner’s first meeting in January. The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Kamer has expressed numerous concerns about the push to form the new district, and at Tuesday’s meeting, he voted against the measure. At next Tuesday's meeting, he will present an item related to the Highlander Fire District, but the agenda does not specify what action he will propose. Kamer did not respond to the News and Tribune’s request for comment.
He said at Tuesday’s meeting feels the effort has been rushed, and he wants to do his “due diligence” in considering the new district.
Knable told the News and Tribune Friday that if the commissioners consider reversing the decision, he will "hear from both sides with an open mind." He hopes to have enough information by Tuesday evening to "make a conscientious vote."
The commissioners' decision to approve a new district "is not irrevocable," he said. He voiced concerns about the timing of the action.
"I don't take office until Jan. 1, at which time I'll have some access to some other information," Knable said. "As a taxpayer over the last two weeks, I've been concerned with regards to what appears to be kind of a rush to get this thing through before [Jan. 1]. That never quite sets right with me when you're having two special meetings in the last week of the year."
In October, boards of the Lafayette Township Fire District and the Greenville Township Fire Protection District approved resolutions supporting the establishment of a consolidated fire district to serve both townships.
Since 2020, the Lafayette district has been managing operations for Greenville, although the fire districts exist as separate entities.
John Kraft, an attorney representing the Lafayette Township Fire District, notes that the district can be operational by 2024 with the approval from the commissioners before the new year, but if the commissioners delayed forming the district until 2023, it would not be operational until 2025.
With the formation of the Highlander district, the existing boards for Lafayette and Greenville would remain operational in 2023, and the new Highlander fire board would be in place for organizational and transitional purposes.
Schellenberger said the decision to form the district “was not done hastily,” and he believes both the Lafayette and Greenville fire boards did their “due diligence.”
“To try and undo this next year is going against the will and the hard work that our fire board members have put [in] and also against the community of Greenville and Floyd County,” he said. “We need to look forward with fire protection. We can’t look backward.”
Carruthers said although the commissioners could go in a different direction in the new year, he wanted to get the process started in 2022 to avoid losing a year in forming the Highlander fire district.
“Just by waiting a couple of days, you end up losing a whole year of momentum, which can have this fire district in place and start to be able to get out and take care of the community,” he said. “To me, it’s important for it to come this year and make sure that everything is taken care of and get safety and security to our community as soon as possible.”
Reuben Cummings, a financial consultant from GFC, LLC, has presented the commissioners with projections showing the effects on taxpayers if the new district is created.
He estimates that there would be an increase for Lafayette residents and a decrease for Greenville residents, saying the difference in tax impact is related to Lafayette having a 50% higher assessed value than Greenville’s while both townships have similar levies.
Based on projected taxes from the fire fund, a resident in Lafayette Township with an assessed value of $200,000 would see an annual increase of $29.03 in property taxes if the new district was established, bringing the annual tax due to the fire fund from $143.20 to $172.24
In Greenville, a resident with an assessed value of $200,000 would see a decrease of $41.15 on the annual tax bills, bringing the annual property tax from $213.39 to $172.24.
Cummings has also presented a 5-year projection of the tax impact related to the fire fund.
In the fifth year of the new fire district, Lafayette residents with a $200,000 assessed value would see an $18.57 annual increase compared to their current bill, and Greenville residents would see a $51.61 decrease, according to his assessment.
Kamer said at Tuesday's meeting that he wants to gather more information before proceeding, including receiving a tax assessment from Reedy Financial Group.
Knable said he is hearing "lingering concerns" from residents in both Greenville and Lafayette, and he would like to see another tax assessment from a "totally neutral body."
"We'll see where it goes," he said. "I would rather move judiciously and get the thing right, even if it takes another year to implement this."
On Friday, the commissioners also appointed board members to the new Highlander fire district, including Matt Smith, Mark Huth, Chris Jenkins, Wayne Hammer, Al Butler, Gerald Burkhart and Ron Webber.
