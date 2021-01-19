FLOYD COUNTY — Last summer, as racial tensions increased and COVID-19 continued to blaze a deadly path across the nation, Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers announced a plan to see a new mission statement approved covering all of the county's operations and employees.
On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved that statement, as Carruthers said the goal “is to be the example in our community of what a good, inclusive government looks like.”
Commissioner John Schellenberger read the statement during the meeting. It includes multiple standards centered around teamwork, equity and creating a “culture where all voices are welcome.”
One portion of the statement calls for fostering an environment of professionalism that takes into account individualism in the workplace. Beyond respecting co-workers, the mission statement also charges county employees with providing “value-added customer service” and maintaining integrity in the field.
“Of course last year was a trying year,” Carruthers said before the mission statement was read and approved.
During protests over racial justice and the struggle to combat COVID-19, Carruthers said he took time to examine himself. He added that leaders are often asked for guidance as to how people can address racism and societal woes.
“It's a tough question to answer. There really isn't an answer to it, you just have to take it day by day,” Carruthers said.
The mission statement is one way to address problems and encourage equality because it sets a goal for the county, he continued.
Commissioner Tim Kamer said 2020 “was a great testament to chaos around us” and he thanked his fellow commissioners for bringing the mission statement forward.
“I'm really pleased with this type of structure. It really casts a beacon — a good vision — and keeps us in check,” he said.
Chamber report shows positives during turbulent year
Despite the challenges that 2020 brought, there were 423 jobs added last year in Clark County and Floyd County based on economic development projects involving One Southern Indiana.
During an annual report, 1si officials provided statistics about the nine project announces from 2020. Three of those projects were in Floyd County and led to the creation of 110 new jobs. Koligo Therapeutics and ETS Jet Engine Stands located to Floyd County and brought 80 new jobs and almost $5.9 million in new payroll. Sazerac expanded its New Albany location in 2020 and added 50 new positions.
Over $26 million in added annual payrolls were created through the nine projects in Southern Indiana in 2020 and more than $115 million in new capital.
“To add over 400 jobs in 2020 is outstanding,” Carruthers said.
But even more exciting to Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, is the increase in average wages.
Chesser said state data is released each January representing wages for two years prior. The most recent data is for 2019, and Chesser said it showed that the average hourly wage for Floyd County workers increased from $20.03 in 2018 to $20.61.
It may not seem like a huge sum, but Chesser said increasing the average wage by that amount in 12 months is “remarkable” and coincides with data estimating how much a person must earn in Floyd County to avoid any government subsidies.
Chesser said 1si's goal in recruiting businesses is influenced by that number. It's not helping the community if 1si recruits a business to Floyd County that pays less than the wage needed to live without government help, she said.
“I would say that Floyd County has a lot to be proud of,” Chesser said.
County seeking partnership for rural transportation
The commissioners approved Tuesday sending an application to the Indiana Department of Transportation that could garner funds for a rural transportation service.
Joe Spoelker, director of development for RBR Alliance, spoke about Blue River Services, which is based in Corydon and features transportation as one of its offerings. RBR is an alliance between Blue River and New Albany-based Rauch, Inc.
Blue River doesn't have an established transportation service in Floyd County, though Spoelker said the organization regularly received phone calls from people requesting help prior to the pandemic.
Unlike a bus service, Blue River caters its free transportation to individual needs. Its operation is called Southern Indiana Transit System, and Carruthers said it allows elderly people and those without transportation to enjoy independence.
“I think it's a very worthy service,” he said.
INDOT has to approve the funding for the service before it can be expanded into Floyd County.
