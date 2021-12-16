FLOYD COUNTY — Twenty-eight local nonprofits are garnering more than $1 million total through Floyd County government's American Rescue Plan allocations.
The Floyd County Commissioners have included investments in other areas, such as $3.2 million for water projects, with the federal funding. The money for nonprofits is intended to “address negative impacts from COVID-19 that hampered services and operations.”
“From programming related to addressing homelessness, housing, and domestic violence to expanding needed childcare opportunities for residents, the Floyd County Board of Commissioners received and reviewed these requests from area agencies impacted by the pandemic,” the commissioners stated in a joint news release Thursday.
In October, the commissioners held a public call for projects with the goal of using the ARP funds to offset funding losses due to the pandemic. The meeting followed a series of gatherings in the summer where officials set parameters for applications.
“From these meetings, several key findings were identified such as funding to assist residents with facing eviction, lack of access to food and childcare, and the need for reliable transportation,” the commissioners stated in the news release.
The following nonprofits received funding from the county:
• Hope Southern Indiana: $50,000
• Hispanic Connection of Southern Indiana: $3,000
• CASA: $48,795
• Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana: $50,000
• Southern Indiana Fresh Market: $20,000
• Let us Learn, Inc.: $50,000
• Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana: $50,000
• Open Door Youth Shelter Foundation: $50,000
• Salvation Army: $50,000
• Big Brothers-Big Sisters Southern Indiana: $50,000
• MUW: $25,000
• Rauch, Inc.: $50,000
• St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities: $50,000
• One Southern Indiana: $50,000
• Goodwill of Central-Southern Indiana
• Floyd County YMCA: $50,000
• Destination Georgetown: $25,000
• FKCC Little League: $45,000
• Discovery Time II Child Care: $25,000
• St. Mary's NA Men's Club: $25,000
• VFW Post 3281: $25,000
• New Albany Little League: $25,000
• Floyd County Animal Rescue League: $25,000
• Clean Socks: $25,000
• BSA-Lincoln Heritage Council: $25,000
• HYR-Little League: $25,000
• Liberty Place-Kaiser Home Support
