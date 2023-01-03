FLOYD COUNTY – The Floyd County Commissioners’ new board is taking a different direction in matters related to fire and EMS upon meeting for the first time in 2023.
Last week, the commissioners moved to create a fire district consolidating the Lafayette and Greenville districts, but on Tuesday, the new board took the first step to potentially reverse that decision.
The majority of commissioners also took action to disband an EMS advisory board that was formed in 2020 to examine emergency services in Floyd County.
The composition of the board changed as commissioners met for the first meeting of 2023. Friday was Shawn Carruthers’ last meeting as commissioner, and Al Knable, the newly-elected commissioner, took his place at Tuesday’s meeting.
Both ordinances passed 2-1 on the first reading. Commissioners Knable and Tim Kamer voted for both ordinances, and John Schellenberger voted against the measures.
Kamer presented the ordinance Tuesday to dissolve the previous board’s formation of the Highlander Fire Protection District, saying he wants more time to gather additional assessments and public feedback on the matter.
Kamer also presented the ordinance to dissolve the EMS Advisory Board. Since the votes on both the fire district and EMS advisory board ordinances were not unanimous, the measures would need to be passed on second reading to go into effect.
Both topics were the subjects of extensive debate among the commissioners, and many community members voiced mixed opinions on the two matters.
FIRE DISTRICT
The consolidation of the fire district was considered by the Floyd County Commissioners in the final few weeks of 2022, and the votes took place at two special meetings in the last week of December. Kamer voted against the measure at the first reading last Tuesday, and he was absent for the second reading at Friday’s special meeting.
Kamer emphasizes that the passage of the ordinance on the first reading does not automatically dissolve the district, since it would need to be passed a second time in order to take effect. He is seeking additional information regarding the tax impact of forming the consolidated district, saying he feels the previous ordinance was “rushed through.”
The commissioners have 90 days to dissolve the fire district, he said.
“The strategy that we’re taking here is that it gives us the option in a secondary meeting – if the numbers come back fine, we don’t touch it, but if we wait until the last minute, we will be up against this wall,” Kamer said.
Reuben Cummings, a financial consultant with GFC, LLC, previously presented estimates to the commissioners regarding the tax impact of combining the two districts, but Kamer is seeking “secondary data” from the Reedy Financial Group.
He said the ordinance to dissolve the fire district will not return to the commissioners’ agenda until he receives the assessment from Reedy.
“[If] Reedy comes back and verifies the numbers that Mr. Cummings has, then this will come back – the original ordinance will stay as is, and the district has been formed,” Kamer said.
Schellenberger questioned Kamer’s approach, asking why he is not waiting to receive the analysis from Reedy before presenting an ordinance to dissolve the fire district.
“Why are we rushing to take the first step in dissolving this when we haven’t even contracted with the company in order to do the re-evaluation,” he asked.
The new fire district is set to take effect in 2024, and the existing Lafayette Township Fire District and Greenville Township Fire Protection District will remain operational in the meantime.
Schellenberger and Carruthers cited a need to create the Highlander district in order for it to go into effect by 2024. If the formation of the district was delayed to 2023, the new district could not go into effect until 2025.
EMS ADVISORY BOARD
The EMS Advisory Board is responsible for examining the county’s EMS service and making recommendations for improvements.
Kamer said the goal in dissolving the board is to “provide efficiency of decision-making, additional transparency and stability of services by the county.”
He proposed that the county move the duties of the advisory board to the Floyd County Health Department, and he wants to focus on data from an automated system to guide decision-making on the matter.
As the board looked into services in the county, one of the considerations has been whether to stay with New Chapel EMS as Floyd County’s contractor for ambulance services. The committee has looked into run times and quality of service.
Kamer said there have not been any contract negotiations through the advisory board process, saying “we’ve gotten zero outcomes besides bashing of New Chapel,” and he is concerned about an “agenda to get rid of our EMS provider.”
“We’ve gotten one attempt to contract with Baptist Floyd Health for EMS services that came to a dead end,” Kamer said. “We’ve gotten one RFP to find an alternative EMS provider that came to a dead end. We’ve had zero attempts to capture, report [and] improve on existing services even when point-blank asked for two years by myself during the contract renewal period.”
He said, “it’s abundantly clear that the EMS Advisory Board has not done any effective changes to our EMS service.”
“Let’s get it out of the political landscape and get it into the health department where you’ve got a focused, concentrated effort by health professionals,” Kamer said.
Schellenberger and Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel both serve on the EMS Advisory Board and were involved in forming the board.
Schellenberger said EMS is not the health department’s expertise, and he expressed frustration with the board’s moves to dissolve both the board and the fire district.
“I really hope that this Board of Commissioners will continue to support the Highlander Fire District and also to support the EMS Advisory Board,” he said.
Kamer was appointed president of the Floyd County Commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting, and Knable was appointed vice president.
