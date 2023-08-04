FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County officials are looking to the next steps following the dissolution of the interlocal agreement for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
On Tuesday, the Floyd County Commissioners passed a resolution to acknowledge the end of the interlocal agreement between Floyd County and the City of New Albany for the joint operation of the shelter. The agreement will expire on Dec. 31.
The commissioners have put out a request for proposals for animal control services in the county. The deadline for agencies to respond is Sept. 1.
"We hope to come to a decision with regards to how we'll be going forward with the needs for the care of the animals in the country proper by Sept. 5, because the [City of New Albany], would like to know by Sept. 6 when their budgeting begins," Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said.
The New Albany City Council voted in June to end the interlocal agreement following a long dispute over the funding of the shelter.
The city committed to fully funding the NAFC Animal Shelter through the rest of the year, and the shelter will continue to provide animal control service in the county outside city limits through the end of the year.
Knable said he has been in "ongoing communication" with New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan about options to move forward.
"He and I have both been in agreement the entire time that we have to maintain the integrity, safety and humane treatment of the animals in New Albany-Floyd County, as well as the safety of the citizens," he said.
Knable notes that the while the interlocal agreement is in place, the city owns half of the animal shelter building, and the county owns the other half. It appears that the county owns the actual property where the shelter sits, he said.
"When the interlocal ceases to exist at the end of the year, that's going to have to be worked out with regards to how has the first claim on the building and whatnot," he said. "And I can tell you as one of the executive officials in the county, we're in no hurry to push the city away from that ground in any way, shape or form."
Knable said the county is rewriting its ordinance for animal control services, noting that existing ordinances depend on the existence of the interlocal agreement.
Knable said by Jan. 1, he expects to have a "quality service that is as good as or exceeds the service that we have now" for animal control, and he hopes it will be more cost-effective.
