Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris issued a statement this evening saying the mask mandate will be held by the Floyd County Commissioners pending review based on State Enrolled Act 5.
The new legislation was passed by the Indiana General Assembly this year, and allows challenges to local executive health orders.
Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said the board would like to a hold a public meeting next week to review the order.
••• ORIGINAL STORY •••
NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the irony of the situation is that he wants the same thing that the protesters who lined the sidewalk in front of the health department Thursday seek — keeping kids in school.
But the group of about 15 people who protested Harris’ executive order mandating students in grades kindergarten through sixth wear masks indoors believe parents should have a choice when it comes to their child’s safety.
“This is becoming a psychological warfare with our children. They are miserable with these masks on,” said Sarah Christianson, the parent of a 10-year-old who attends Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany.
She was one of the parents and students who held signs outside of the Floyd County Health Department asking motorists passing on Bono Road to honk if they were opposed to forcing kids to wear masks.
“We’re just here for personal choice,” Christianson said. “If you feel like it’s safe for your child to go to school with a mask, we support that, we want that right for you. But we want the right as well to choose for our children to wear a mask or not to wear a mask.”
Christianson took to social media after the health department’s announcement of the new mandate Wednesday. She posted that she would be protesting the mandate in front of the health department, and other parents agreed to join her Thursday.
Christianson said they will be back Friday to continue to protest.
The mandate comes as COVID-19 cases have increased to pre-vaccination levels, with health experts blaming the spread on the Delta variant and unvaccinated people.
Like the Clark County Health Department, the Floyd County Health Department initially only urged the wearing of masks indoors for schools. But Harris said few students were following those recommendations based on the first few days of school.
The mandate was established because vaccinations aren’t available to those 12 years of age or younger, and Harris said they need protection against Delta, which is considered to be more easily spread than the original virus.
The mandate is also intended as a way to keep students in the classroom, Harris said Thursday.
“From a public health perspective, we realize that there are going to be schools that are worse than others, with some places that have more vaccine penetration than others,” he said. “We’re trying to encourage the use of masks to keep this vulnerable population protected and in school, in-person.”
The order also mandates the use of masks in schools regardless of age if proper social distancing isn’t possible. The 31-day order takes effect Friday, and is a mandate for public, private and charter schools.
Masks aren’t required outdoors or at sporting events.
Zachary Popson, 12, said he attends a local Catholic school. He was at the protest Thursday and said he sometimes struggles to breathe when he’s wearing a mask.
“If people want to wear a mask, or want their kids to wear a mask in school, I’m fine with that, but I also think we should have the right not to wear it,” he said.
Harris was aware of the protest. He said the health department isn’t going to be fining students and their families if they don’t follow the mandate, but added he hopes people do the right thing to help protect themselves and others.
He pointed to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and suggestions from other health agencies regarding masking indoors.
“It’s not like Floyd County cooked this up out of nowhere,” Harris said. “Really this comes down to the whole thing has been politicized and people get radicalized when it gets political.”
The health department often fields complaints that such mandates are the government’s way of forcing rules upon them, Harris said. He emphasized that a mask mandate is about protecting public health and is in line with regulations that have been enforced for years in other realms of daily life.
“Every time you get in a car, the government is telling you what to do,” Harris said. “We all, more or less, drive on the right side of the road.”
The protesters said they intend to appear before local school boards to voice their complaints. The only public school board that has voted to require masks in Southern Indiana is Clarksville Community Schools. Community Montessori in Floyd County had instilled its own mask requirement before the start of school.
Also Thursday, Baptist Health announced that it will require all of its employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31. The mandate includes Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
“Baptist Health staff members and providers were among the first to receive these life-saving vaccines as role models for others in our communities,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO, in a statement issued Thursday.
“We know the vaccines are one of the best ways to combat this virus.
