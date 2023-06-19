FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County officials are considering options for EMS coverage as the area faces challenges such as workforce shortages and a limited pool of ambulance providers.
EMS was among the topics discussed at a Friday joint workshop of the Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council.
The county currently contracts with New Chapel EMS, but there has been debate in recent years about whether to move in a different direction.
The long-term contract for New Chapel expired in May, and the county is now contracting with the provider on a month-to-month basis, according to Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable.
County officials discussed upcoming changes in ambulance providers serving the area. American Medical Response (AMR), a provider that offers services in New Albany, Louisville and Lexington, will no longer operate in the area, and operations will transfer to AmeriPro Health on July 31.
An AMR spokesperson confirmed Monday that the provider's operations in the area are "being sold as part of an asset purchase agreement with AmeriPro," and AMR employees in the area will transition to AmeriPro.
"As part of the asset purchase agreement, AmeriPro Health will take ownership of all fleet, equipment, and contracts from AMR," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "There will be no interruptions in service to the communities during this transition."
Last fall, the Floyd County Commissioners received only two bids after putting out a request for proposals (RFP) for ambulance services, including New Chapel and AMR.
Knable said without AMR, the county is likely left with New Chapel as the only respondent to its RFPs.
"What we have to do going forward, in the near term, is decide whether we want to just continue to stay month-to-month with New Chapel or try to get an extended contract with them or put out new bids," Knable said.
He said it appears that the best option in the short term would be to establish a new contract with New Chapel. He feels that a new contract with the provider would need to include "measurable metrics with regards to response time and vehicle locations."
"And then [we can] see how that works out over one, two or three years," Knable said. "If new people come into the area, then it would be my intention at the end of every contract to put up bids and shop for who can get the best service at the best rate."
New Chapel offers two ambulances with full-time staffing for Floyd County and a third ambulance operating during peak hours.
Although county officials are debating the next steps for EMS coverage, Knable emphasizes that New Chapel continues to serve the county, and the commissioners have "a good working relationship" with the provider.
"I think it's also important to know that it's our goal to get a longer-term contract ironed out before the end of the year," he said. "One of the goals for 2023 is to have some stability with regards to a plan going forward."
Floyd County is "powerless with regards to creating more options" for the pool of EMS providers, Knable said.
"I think it's very important for people to realize that this isn't like going to an aisle of the grocery store and having 50 different types of soft drinks to choose from," he said. "We literally had two vendors willing to provide a contract, and now it appears that we're down to one."
On Friday, the commissioners and council discussed ways to improve both the recruitment and staffing of EMS personnel, including possible training opportunities.
Floyd County Commissioner Jason Sharp, also the deputy chief of administration at the Jeffersonville Fire Department, emphasized that EMS staffing shortages are both a local and national problem.
"There is a national shortage of people who want to be EMTs or paramedics," he said. "I don't think obviously Floyd County can solve all of those problems, but I think there are ways maybe we at a local level can invest into giving people opportunities who want to gain that type of training."
He hopes to partner with training institutions such as Prosser Career Education Center and/or Ivy Tech Community College. This support could include funding from the county to support EMT training.
He notes that Prosser already has a fire and rescue program, and it offers an EMT course.
Sharp is planning to talk with school leaders about these proposals, and he will meet with Floyd County's new EMS advisory board to discuss possible pathways, he said.
He said the support would involve a commitment from the participants to work in Floyd County "utilizing that certification for a certain amount of time."
One possibility is the addition of evening classes at Prosser for emergency services.
"I would really like to partner with [Prosser] and maybe let's get together and figure out a way to find some funding to send people from our community to get this training at no cost to them," Sharp said.
Sharp would like to see advanced life support training.
"Becoming an advanced EMT takes less time than becoming a paramedic, and there's obviously a lot more skills that they can provide to the public," Sharp said. "So you get a quicker turnaround and a quicker return on investment, so we can maybe look at investing in our community a little bit and try to solve the problem at least here on a local level of getting people an opportunity to train."
Knable said he is "more than eager" to consider options that would expand the number of qualified EMS personnel serving in Floyd County.
Retention is a challenge as EMTs and paramedics go to other services where they can make more money, Sharp said.
"Recruitment is one thing — retention is another," he said. "That's obviously a big challenge for any EMS provider in the state at this point. The problems that these local ambulance companies are having aren't just local problems. These are national and state problems as well. I don't think you're going to find any EMS service in the state of Indiana that's busting at the seams with paramedics and probably even EMTs at this point."
