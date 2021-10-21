FLOYD COUNTY — A floor plan for the City-County Building renovation was approved by the Floyd County Commissioners on Tuesday.
The floor plan, recommended by the Floyd County Building Authority, was able to consolidate over 56,000 square feet of needs into the 51,000 square feet of building, while still expanding the space in certain offices.
The six courtrooms included in the building will all be slightly bigger than they are now. Additionally, the prosecutor’s office will see about a 45% increase in space and the magistrate’s office will be four times larger in the new floor plan, according to building authority board member Scott Stewart.
Some of the highlights of the plan that Stewart pointed out to the commissioners included having the clerk’s office and superior court one on the first floor, considering the amount of traffic they receive, as well as having meeting spaces for attorneys and clients that did not exist before.
Stewart also noted that the new plans will include separate circulations for inmates, staff and the public.
“This facility must reflect the most advanced security and technological features available,” Stewart said Tuesday, noting that they will be working with the county’s director of operations, Don Lopp, Human Resource Director Michelle Portwood and the commissioners as the features are implemented.
Three out of the five floors of the City-County Building will have secure access for prisoners entering courtrooms, Stewart said. The third floor will not have a secure hallway because there is not elevator access from the jail in the plan.
Stewart did point out that the plan does not include space for adult or juvenile probation. The building authority recommended to the commissioners that the offices be moved into what is now the criminal justice center space, which is occupied by the New Albany Police Department.
The building authority has been working with the city for a number of months to secure a lease for the space on the county’s behalf, Stewart said Tuesday. Though there has not been any resolution yet, he assured the commissioners that any final agreement will give New Albany sufficient notice to relocate when the time comes.
The restructuring of the City-County Building as a judicial center is a part of a multifaceted plan that also includes relocating the health department as well as relocating and consolidating the county's administrative offices. Stewart did not have an update on these projects as of Tuesday’s meeting.
The idea to restructure the City-County Building into a judicial center came after New Albany made the decision last year to relocate its offices.
"It's a great need for the county, and something that's been kinda sitting on the back burner," Commissioner president Shawn Carruthers said Tuesday.
With the approval of the floor plan, the next step is determining how they will pay for the renovations. Carruthers said that they should have more information on the financing options next week.
