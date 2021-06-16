FLOYD COUNTY — By next spring, Floyd County intends to add another 150 parking spots at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
Though the spaces will be open for anyone visiting the park, the primary reason they're being installed is to serve New Albany Little League, which manages the baseball and softball fields at Kevin Hammersmith.
The 150 spots to be added will include 55 grass-graded spaces. The construction estimate is about $195,000.
County leaders hope the overflow parking will resolve a spat with Little League. Justin Endris, president of New Albany Little League, told the Floyd County Commissioners during a June 1 meeting that the organization believed there would be more than 400 spots at the park when it moved forward with its joint agreement. Instead, there are 258 parking spots at Kevin Hammersmith.
The lack of spaces for games and tournaments has resulted in some people using Northside Christian Church's property for parking, which creates safety and other issues, Endris said.
He also told commissioners that Little League has been a good partner and agreed to sell the acreage the county used to develop the rest of the park at the price it paid.
Don Lopp, director of operations for Floyd County, replied to some of the remarks Tuesday regarding the deal between the county and Little League. He detailed the process that led up to the construction of the park and discussed the purchase of the property.
“Floyd County paid Northside Christian Church $800,000 for that property. Period. End of sentence,” Lopp said. “The county did not pay New Albany Little League $800,000.”
According to Lopp, Little League, the commissioners and the Floyd County Parks Board were all aware of the number of parking spots prior to construction beginning.
The county initially sought 440 spots, but reduced it to 258 partly due to an engineering analysis that predicted flooding and standing water issues would occur on Northside's property with that amount of impervious surface, Lopp said.
And according to Lopp, all of the parties knew that 258 spots would be constructed in 2016, two years before Little League opened its fields at Kevin Hammersmith.
“There were opportunities to have discussions regarding parking at that time,” Lopp said.
Lopp and other county staff spent four weeks observing traffic patterns at Kevin Hammersmith in 2018. According to Lopp, a memorandum issued following that examination called for another 50 spots to help with Little League overflow.
There's ample parking at Kevin Hammersmith when Little League isn't playing, he said.
The commissioners voted 2-0 in favor of proceeding with the construction plan. Commissioner Tim Kamer was absent.
The spots could be added as soon as the fall, depending on weather and the availability of asphalt, but Lopp said they will be installed by spring at the latest.
“The most important thing is that we've got kids that are using Little League, and they are our future, and an investment in the future is always a good investment,” said Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers.
But not everyone believes the county should be spending more money to assist Little League.
Floyd County resident Joseph Moore criticized what he described as a lopsided deal during the public-speaking portion of Tuesday's meeting.
Little League received a 50-year lease agreement for the property on which the fields were constructed. The organization raised money and received donations to pay for construction of the fields.
Moore said the county essentially paid $800,000 primarily for New Albany Little League's benefit. With New Albany having its own parks district, county taxpayers are footing the costs for the park though its primarily used by city residents, Moore continued.
“I'm all for kids and great parks, but I'm not for one side paying for everything and another group getting all the enjoyment,” Moore said.
