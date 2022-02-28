FLOYD COUNTY — Both the Democrat and Republican tickets in the 2022 primary will see two candidates seeking the Floyd County Commissioners seat.
Republican candidates
Both Republican candidates already hold a political office, with incumbent Shawn Carruthers and New Albany City Council member Al Knable filling the ticket.
Shawn Carruthers
Carruthers is nearing the end of his first term in local government and has served as commissioners president since 2020.
Looking back at the last three years as commissioner, Carruthers noted several things he is proud to have accomplished, many related to the county’s infrastructure.
In 2020, the county paved 42 miles of road with another 21 miles paved in 2021, Carruthers said, along with repairing 10 bridges and inspecting over 90 others.
Carruthers also noted that he and the other commissioners had to figure out how to do these things during a pandemic and make sure the community was taken care of.
“A lot of our momentum was slowed down then, and we really focused heavily on the pandemic and how the county would respond and could respond. There was no rule book out there to tell you how to respond,” he said.
Now, Carruthers said the momentum has picked back up and he knows he has time to keep it going.
“I think that’s very important for people to understand that in order to keep the momentum that we have now we need somebody that’s gonna pay attention to it full time and be accessible,” he said.
Carruthers said that this will be a full-time position for him since he is retired.
Should he be re-elected, Carruthers said that quality of life will be a key focus in the county. He gave the examples of improving county parks and adding nature and walking trails.
Carruthers also wants to continue infrastructure efforts in the county. These efforts include expanding broadband from border to border, replacing Blackiston Mill Bridge and paving roads.
Improving economic development will also be a priority for Carruthers, as Novaparke progresses.
“[We] want to complete that and continue to develop the Novaparke as a magnet for entrepreneurs to come to Floyd County and to learn to start businesses and to receive the assistance that’s needed to be a successful business owner,” he said.
Carruthers said that in the next year an entrepreneurial lab will be available online to help those in Floyd County receive insight and education on starting a successful small business.
Al Knable
Though it would mean ending his second term as councilman early, Knable said that he knew this was his time to run for commissioner.
Coming from a familial line of several Floyd County Commissioners, Knable said that political and commissioner talk was regular dinnertime conversation.
“I saw the good that you could do out of that office,” Knable said.
If elected, Knable said he looks forward to the varied responsibilities that come along with the role, from infrastructure to transportation to human resources.
From being a small business owner of Associates in Dermatology, Knable learned the importance of human resources and is is particularly interested in that aspect of being a commissioner.
“I think morale is relatively low amongst our county employees. I don’t care how we got there but it got to be fixed,” he said, “The best way to initiate that process is to sit down with as many of those employees as I can, one-on-one,” he said.
Knable said morale can be affected by things other than finances, like culture, equipment or the need for a feedback system so “they know that their opinions matter and are being heard.”
Additionally, Knable is interested in improving infrastructure, including both taking care of existing roads and also looking for outside of the box ways to alleviate congestion coming in and going out of the county.
“Frankly, I’ve already started discussion with some people in Washington about a second west end bridge,” he said, “We’ve gotta do something to help alleviate the commute for people coming over the hill.”
As the county expands, however, Knable said that it is important to keep a balance between smart and conscientious development and fair treatment for farming families.
Broadband is another area that Knable said he will focus on. As broadband continues to expand in the county, he said that they could do a better job partnering with state and university agencies.
As a trained physician, Knable said that he is fit for a role in elected office because he is a trained listener. He emphasized the importance of communication and noted that he always tries to get his boots on the ground when citizens raise concerns.
Democrat candidates
For the Democratic primary, both Chuck Simons and Tyler P. Gaines are seeking their first public elected office.
Chuck Simons
Simons has been with the Floyd County Democratic Party for over 40 years. He said that it’s time the Democrats get back out there and give the people another option for a commissioner.
“Look at the commissioners that the Democratic Party has put in office and the accomplishments that were made under their guidance. We did great work, and we did the work for the people, and I think they're ready to do that again,” Simons said.
Working with the party, Simons said that he did work with the previous Democratic commissioners.
“I’ve been involved in the county's structure for over 40 years, never out front” he said, “Every commissioner that was elected on the Democrat side I was with, helped them, worked with them, worked for them.”
For over 45 years, Simons said he was an independent businessman, traveling across the country putting together projects. Simon said the work taught him how to set things up for success.
Simons said that he is the best Democrat running in this race because he is the best qualified.
“I've accomplished an awful lot in this community,” he said.
A lot of his accomplishments are in the veterans area, Simons said, including his efforts with the Veterans Plaza in New Albany.
Simons also spent two years working for the New Albany Street Department as director, between 2006 and 2008.
“I have always been there when I’ve been needed or when they needed somebody to do something, we were there, and I will continue to be there. I just hope to be able to influence the decisions of the board come…January of next year,” he said.
Simons said right now the objective is winning the Democratic primary in May and he will get into issues he would address as commissioner in the fall, should he win the primary.
“We’re looking at trying to bring things back together, and we need the support of the Democratic Party in the primary,” he said.
Tyler P. Gaines
At 28, Gaines, a New Albany native, is the youngest candidate in the commissioners race this year, a fact that he thinks sets him apart.
“I just want to give a new perspective. I’m a different kind of candidate. I’m younger, I’m a little more free thinking and a little more of an individual than I think a lot of politicians turn out to be,” Gaines said.
Gaines said that he was approached by the Floyd County Democratic Party to run for the seat, and got excited once he realized the positive changes he could make in the position.
“I grew up in New Albany my whole life so I know what a great place it is and what an amazing city it has been and what it’s capable of,” he said,
Not running on specific issues, Gaines said that it is up to community members to say what they want to change.
“I don’t have any agendas. I don’t have anything I'm trying to push. I don’t have anything that I’m focused on or that I’m biased towards,” he said, “I have a wonderful community that needs to get out and say ‘Hey I think this would be better and here’s why.’”
“I’m not running this on my beliefs and who I am. I’m running it on who my community is,” Gaines said.
With the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement occurring in the last two years, Gaines said: “We don't know where we're going to be at next year. We don't know what the climate is going to be next year. We may have bigger focuses.”
Gaines said he is open to hearing everything and plans to be out in the community more.
“Hopefully the community will be receptive to me being on their doorstep and asking these questions,” he said.
Gaines is currently a manager at Spinelli’s Pizzeria in Louisville and has worked closely with law enforcement in New Albany. He was a corrections officer for four years as well as a reserve police officer, and he also worked in the prosecutor’s office.
“I’ve done a lot of things on a smaller scale and now I wanted to be able to help on a larger scale,” he said.
Note: The News and Tribune requested but did not receive head shots of the Democratic candidates by Monday's deadline.
