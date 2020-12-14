NEW ALBANY — Certifying a public health officer is on the Floyd County Commissioners' agenda for Tuesday, and though the person being considered for that position hasn't been identified, only one candidate has been appointed by the county health board.
Shawn Carruthers, president of the commissioners, declined Monday to name the person who will be considered for certification. He said the details would be announced during the meeting.
On Friday, the commissioners met in executive session with the Floyd County Board of Health. The board had appointed Dr. Tom Harris in October, but the commissioners voted 2-1 on Dec. 1 not to certify him for another four-year term. Commissioner Tim Kamer voted against the motion to not certify Harris.
Harris has been the county's health officer since 2006. His term is set to expire Dec. 31.
“We have reached an agreement with the board and look forward to working with them and supporting them going forward,” Carruthers said Monday.
Commissioner John Schellenberger had proposed and voted in favor of the motion not to certify Harris. He also declined to comment about the pending certification until Tuesday's meeting.
Based on state statute, the health board appoints an officer and that selection is certified by the governing legislative body.
Though the health board can hold private sessions to discuss candidates and applications, an appointment must be made during a public meeting. The health board hasn't held such a meeting since the commissioners' vote two weeks ago.
“The only appointment that has been advanced by the health board is Dr. Harris,” said Rick Fox, attorney for the commissioners and the health board.
After initially declining to comment on the certification, Carruthers and Schellenberger provided some reasons for their votes in a guest column published by the News and Tribune on Dec. 5. They said there wasn't a “thorough and organized plan of action” to deal with homeless and mental health issues that were identified in a 2018 study.
“Moving forward, it is our desire that the incoming Public Health Officer will be open to collaboration with local community, and County Government in implementing a quality improvement plan to assess needs and improve the capacity to promote better health, to address substance misuse, alcohol abuse, a rise in infant fatalities, mental health disparities and an overall strategy to build a more healthier Floyd County,” the commissioners wrote in the column. “This individual also must be consistent in upholding policies that improve our community’s health for positive economic growth.”
The certification vote was tabled by Kamer in November after the commissioner said he wanted to garner more information. Following the December vote, Kamer said he believed there were other options the commissioners could have considered instead of not certifying Harris.
Harris said during the Dec. 1 meeting that he'd had no direct communication with Carruthers and Schellenberger regarding COVID-19 response since August.
In a phone interview Monday afternoon, Harris said he would withhold comment on the certification until after the commissioners make a decision. He emphasized that he remains focused on COVID-19 response and working with Baptist Health Floyd and medical experts in administering vaccines.
Harris said he will continue to focus on the duties that come with the position whether his last day is Dec. 31 or a later date.
“We're continuing to plan and modify what we do to fit the current center of gravity in public health, which is the worst pandemic in 102 years,” Harris said.
Tuesday's meeting at Pine View Government Center begins at 6 p.m. The meeting is also slated to be broadcast on the website www.floydcounty.in.gov.
