FLOYD COUNTY — Next week, Floyd County government will seek proposals for ambulance service, though whether a new provider will be selected remains a contentious point among commissioners and council members.
By a 2-1 count, the Floyd County Commissioners voted Tuesday to advertise for requests for proposals(RFP) for ambulance coverage outside of New Albany, which is serviced by American Medical Response as selected by city officials.
Contracted by the county for about $280,000 annually, New Chapel EMS provides primary coverage for areas outside of New Albany. Some township fire districts also have ambulances to assist with emergency runs.
Over the past three years, some county officials have criticized New Chapel’s response times and called for more ambulances to serve the area. Based on the contract, New Chapel staffs two full-time ambulances in Floyd County and a third during peak run hours.
Other officials have said New Chapel’s response times are close if not better to those of surrounding and comparable counties, adding that there’s not been direct negotiations with the provider for improving service.
Those opposing sides were again on display during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Why are we doing an RFP when we haven’t asked for more ambulances,” Commissioner Tim Kamer said. “That’s a terrible partnership and I’m sorry, I don’t agree with it.”
Kamer cast the lone vote against requesting for proposals.
Following a series of public discussions in late 2020, Kamer was appointed to lead a committee exploring the establishment of combining fire and EMS services in the county into a unified district. The majority of the committee agreed that EMS wasn't the primary concern, and instead focused on fire service though ultimately no major changes were implemented.
Commissioner John Schellenberger has been a proponent of changing the county’s EMS strategy. He leads an EMS subcommittee that’s focused on different options for service, including establishing a country-run operation or choosing a different provider.
Schellenberger brought forward the RFP idea and voted in favor of it Tuesday, stating that in addition to concerns over response times, the county should establish a reliable funding source for EMS and require quality assurance from its provider.
He emphasized that seconds matter during emergencies, and that the county needs more ambulances and better service times.
“You can always rebuild a house if it burns down. You only have one life,” Schellenberger said.
Commissioner Shawn Carruthers broke the tie, but stressed that his vote in favor of accepting proposals doesn’t mean he will support changing the current system.
“This whole ambulance thing has been dragged around ever since I’ve been a commissioner,” Carruthers said. “I get frustrated by this whole thing because we go around and around and never really get anywhere.”
The expense of adding ambulances or changing providers is an issue, and some officials said politics is also involved.
New Chapel was co-founded by Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. New Chapel also provides service for Clark County.
Councilwoman Connie Moon said she was initially a part of the EMS subcommittee before “being yanked off” the board without explanation. She suggested the push by some to end the county’s contract with New Chapel is because of their opinion of Noel.
“Whether you like Mr. Noel or don’t like Mr. Noel isn’t the question,” she said. “What matters is, can he provide the service?”
New Chapel Maj. Matt Owen, who is also a Jeffersonville City Council member, briefly spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. He said New Chapel hasn’t been asked to be a part of the EMS discussion unless they’ve directly interjected themselves into one of the meetings.
He contested claims that the provider doesn’t prioritize quality control, and said New Chapel has been “misrepresented” by the EMS subcommittee. Owen also said some of the subcommittee members represent competing fire and EMS services.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop also spoke Tuesday, and said he quit attending the subcommittee meetings because he felt the members were more interested in getting rid of New Chapel than solving any problems.
Loop did agree with the sentiment that more ambulances are needed, though he added it’s the commissioners’ responsibility to adjust the contract.
“It doesn’t matter to me who it is. You still need four ambulances,” Loop said.
The county council is largely in charge of funding operations and contracts. Councilman Danny Short said the idea of changing providers next year is “very ill-timed” considering budget meetings have been ongoing for several weeks.
He also referenced the added expenses of changing the system, as Short mentioned a Baptist Health Floyd proposal that would see the hospital provide and manage four ambulances at a cost of about $923,000 annually.
Schellenberger said a meeting will be held next week to provide information for companies wishing to submit proposals. The commissioners would have to vote again on accepting a new contract, and the council would have to vote to include the new expense in its 2023 budget.
