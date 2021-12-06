FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Commissioners are hoping to solve the ongoing issue of stormwater fees for county users by the end of the year.
Commissioners and Floyd County Surveyor John G. Brinkworth, who make up the county’s Stormwater Board, will be meeting Tuesday to again discuss how to make stormwater fees fair for everyone without losing a significant amount of revenue.
The commissioners will consider an affidavit at the meeting that will allow for agricultural landowners to attest to being active farmers and pay the same flat rate as residential owners at $39 annually.
The debacle has lasted several years for agricultural owners, particularly farmers, because they are required to pay more in stormwater fees than residential owners, due to the impervious surfaces on their properties. Industrial and commercial landowners are also responsible for paying these extra fees.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said that farmers have been coming in front of the Stormwater Board and talking about their issues with the current stormwater ordinance.
“We heard from the people [that] the active farmers are being penalized,” he said, “and this addresses that.”
Schellenberger said that this affidavit doesn't require documentation. Before, in order for farmers to be able to pay lower stormwater rates, they would be required to present different items, like farm IDs and Schedule F tax forms.
“We’re just trying to make it simpler,” he said
If this affidavit is approved, it means that agricultural landowners that are not farmers would still be paying the extra fees for the amount of impervious surfaces, like roads, parking lots and building structures.
Commissioner Tim Kamer said that he has concerns with this affidavit because he is not sure how they will be able to determine who should be considered an active farmer.
“The definition of an active farm varies widely between county, state and even the USDA federal level. Part of the discussion that we’re chewing through right now is ‘What are we classifying as an active farmer,’” Kamer said.
The USDA does not classify all products as being of an active farm, according to Kamer, like lavender and trees for lumber, which he said creates confusion on if those types of farms would be considered an active farm in Floyd County.
Kamer is a proponent of setting a flat fee for all agricultural and residential land owners.
But as discussed previously by the commissioners, setting a flat fee for agricultural landowners would result in significant loss in revenue.
Any ordinances making changes to stormwater fees must be finalized by the commissioners.
Kamer said that there is still a lot more discussion that needs to happen with the board and commissioners but they are hoping to have a decision by the end of the year.
The last stormwater meeting of the year will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pineview Government Center in room 104, with the commissioners meeting following at 6 p.m.
