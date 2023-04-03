NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Commissioners are considering the White House building in downtown New Albany as a possibility for county office space.
The commissioners on Tuesday will consider a letter of intent to purchase the building at 222 Pearl St. This action would not be a formal commitment to buy the building, but it would take the property off the market as the commissioners consider the option.
The building is home to Mariposa Consignments on the first floor, but it is largely vacant. The building was historically home to the White House Department Store.
In March, the Floyd County Commissioners also voted 2-1 to approve a letter of intent to consider the purchase of the First Financial Bank building at 100 E. Spring St. in downtown New Albany. The commissioners are also evaluating the bank building for possible office space.
Floyd County officials are considering whether to renovate the City-County Building at Hauss Square in New Albany for conversion into a judicial center. However, the project faced roadblocks as the Floyd County Council could not reach a consensus on whether to commit to the building rehabilitation.
In March, the commissioners voted 2-1 to abandon previous plans developed for the judicial center project. A proposal for a Floyd County administrative building at Grant Line Road also came to a standstill, and county officials are now exploring alternative options for temporary or long-term offices for administrative functions.
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable is presenting the action item at Tuesday’s meeting to consider the letter of intent for the White House building.
“A letter of intent doesn’t mean you have decided to purchase something, it just means you are considering it to the point where you want to begin a formal process of evaluation,” Knable said. “So by signing that, it will basically freeze it and keep it off the market for a pre-determined number of days that allows us to get our architects in there and our bankers and the elected officials who might be utilizing the space.”
“If it’s a good fit and we can find a price that works for both parties, we can move forward with a formal offer to purchase,” he said.
Knable said the White House building has some “wonderful attributes,” including about 26,000 square feet of space that is “almost ready to use.” He has been working with realtor Mike Kopp as the county considers the possible use of the space.
“It’s a historical location, [and] it’s proximal to the judicial center,” he said. “I and many members of the county council and commissioners remain responsible for trying to find a way to make this all work, so we are trying to leave no stone unturned with regards to finding an economically viable way to take care of office space for the services that taxpayers require as well as a safe place for the workers to work in.”
The purchase price for the White House building would be determined within 90 days of the commissioners signing a letter of intent. The letter of intent involves an earnest money deposit of $5,000, which would be applied at the closing of a purchase or returned if the purchase does not proceed.
Knable emphasizes that negotiations are ongoing for the First Financial Bank Building and the county has not expended any money yet.
“Right now we’re looking at both options,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that we’ll go with either, it doesn’t mean that we won’t go with both. It doesn’t mean that we won’t go with one and not the other.”
Tim Kamer, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the letter of intent the commissioners will consider on Tuesday is “almost identical” to the one approved for the First Financial Bank Building. The commissioners will compare the two buildings, he said.
“We’re just trying to explore what options [the White House building] presents with the building projects as far as having some of the admin functions and possibly some judicial functions put inside there.”
He feels that the county will pursue the First Financial Bank and White House options for government offices, but not both.
“It won’t be both,” Kamer said. “That’s why we’re doing the comparison between them. There’s going to be redundancy if we had two. There’s no need for spending on both, so we’ll pick one of the two.”
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said he plans to vote against entering a letter of intent for the White House building. He also voted against abandoning previous plans for the judicial center project and entering the letter of intent for the First Financial Bank building.
He is concerned that there is no “comprehensive plan” for moving forward with government offices.
“What needs to happen first is you need to identify what you’re going to do with the City-County Building...are we going to renovate the building, expand the courts and all that, or are we just going to rehab the building,” Schellenberger said. “That needs to be identified first, and I have not seen a comprehensive plan at all.”
“So we’re after trying to find office space, but we don’t know what we’re going to do with the building downtown,” he said. “The county council — they have not made financial commitments on how they’re going to finance the rehab or the renovation, and until you do that, why go out and purchase other buildings.”
He is also concerned about a lack of parking for county employees if Floyd County were to purchase the White House building.
Knable said although a decision has not been reached on the City-County Building, he feels that the first part of the process must be securing administrative space.
“We know that the work still needs to be done, and we continue to assess the best way to do that,” Knable said. “Those problems aren’t going to fix themselves. We’re aware of that. Our heads are not in the sand on it. One approach was put forth, and it looked like from an economic, financial standpoint it wasn’t viable, acceptable [or] digestible, so we’re trying to find another way to do it.”
Kamer said county officials will need to consider the square footage, parking access and functionality of both buildings for potential government offices. He said it is important to figure out where to move employees once the county settles on plans for the City-County Building.
“Right now we’re still assessing our needs and trying to get a plan of attack together to get the key stakeholders involved so we can start to figure out what a new solution looks like,” he said. “It gives us options so when we’re ready to pull the trigger, we’re not scrambling to find a place for people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.