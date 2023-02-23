FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners plan to continue with a new fire district to serve both Lafayette and Greenville townships.
At Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to keep the Highlander Fire Protection District in place, rescinding a previous motion that would have disbanded the recently-formed district.
The new fire district will become operational in 2024.
At Tuesday's meeting, the board also voted 2-1 to vacate previous appointments to the Highlander Fire District board, who were appointed upon the formation of the new district in December. The commissioners plan to appoint a new board in its place.
The commissioners voted in late December of 2022 to create the new fire district, which combines the existing Greenville and Lafayette fire districts.
Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger voted in favor of the new district in December. Tim Kamer voted against it on the first reading on Dec. 27 due to concerns that the action was rushed and was not present for the second reading on Dec. 30.
At the start of January, the composition of the Floyd County Commissioners changed as Al Knable replaced Carruthers on the board.
In January, Kamer and Knable voted on the first reading to take the first step to disband the new district, saying they wanted more information on the tax impact for residents.
In December, Reuben Cummings, a financial consultant with GFC, LLC, provided the commissioners with estimates of the tax impacts of combining the two districts.
Kamer, the president of the Floyd County Commissioners, sought secondary input from Reedy Financial Group to confirm those projections.
Kamer said at Tuesday's meeting that Reedy provided projections that matched Cummings' numbers "to a T."
According to projections from Cummings, the establishment of the Highlander district will increase taxes for Lafayette residents and lower taxes for Greenville residents.
According to projections, residents in Lafayette Township with an assessed value of $200,000 would see a yearly increase of $29.03 in taxes with the creation of the new district, raising the annual tax from the fire fund from $143.20 to $172.24.
A Greenville resident with an assessed value of $200,000 would see an annual decrease of $41.15 related to the tax from the fire fund, lowering the annual property tax from $213.39 to $172.24.
In the fifth year of the Highlander fire district, Lafayette residents with a $200,000 assessed value are projected to see an $18.57 annual increase compared to their current bill. Greenville residents would see a decrease of $51.61.
Kamer and Knable voted in favor of disbanding the previous Highlander fire board, and Schellenberger voted against it.
In December, the commissioners appointed Matt Smith, Mark Huth, Chris Jenkins, Wayne Hammer, Al Butler, Gerald Burkhart and Ron Webber to the new Highlander fire board.
Knable said the intent is to form another fire board as soon as possible.
According to Kamer, the plan is to expand the board from seven to nine members. He said the commissioners will collect resumes and review applicants.
John Kraft, an attorney with Young, Lind, Endres & Kraft, represents the Lafayette fire board and helped with the ordinance to form the new district.
He questioned whether the commissioners have the authority to dissolve the Highlander board appointed in December, saying Indiana code requires the board to be appointed within 30 days of the district's formation.
He noted that the fire board members were appointed to serve various term lengths, including one member for a one-year term, one for a two-year term, one for a three-year term and the rest for four-year terms.
Floyd County Attorney Rick Fox said the new board of commissioners has the authority to vacate the appointments made by the previous board.
Schellenberger supports keeping the previous appointees on the board, and he would rather see the commissioners add another two board members instead of starting from scratch.
He said the seven members selected for the Highlander fire board in December have served on the individual Greenville and Lafayette boards, and they worked together "to bring this to fruition."
"Because of that, we now have a Highlander fire district," he said. "I think these seven members need to stay on there. They're a team... a lot of these people, they have a lot of experience with the fire districts, and I can see bringing in new blood, but to dismiss all seven of these, I don't think it's right to do that."
For the district to succeed, Schellenberger feels that "you need to have a committee of people that have been there from the get-go and have the same mission in mind."
Knable wants to see new leadership, saying the "fire board is at least a quasi-political body and has the same advantages and disadvantages of a lot of political bodies."
"I think they benefit from new ideas, new energy, and you always have to look out for the possibility of stagnation if you have people who are there for lengthy periods of time," he said.
He said many in the community expressed interest in serving on the fire board, but "a lot of them feel locked out" of the opportunity. He expects that the nine-member board will include a few of the current fire board members, and he does not want the process to form a new board to discourage existing fire board members from applying.
"I think the major flaw with how this board was put together was that there was not a call for resumes," Knable said. "It is a new district, and it's a new beginning, and I think there should be a call for resumes."
Kamer believes the board should include people with "institutional knowledge." He supports plans to seek resumes for new members.
With the formation of the new district, he feels that the first year is "the most important year because it is the formation of this district." The board will determine the standard operating procedures, the fire chief, the budget and other aspects.
