FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Commissioners will meet for a second time this week to consider whether to consolidate the Lafayette and Greenville fire districts.
The commissioners voted 2-1 at a Tuesday special meeting in favor of creating a new Highlander Fire Protection District that would serve both the Lafayette and Greenville townships. Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer voted against the ordinance.
A request for unanimous consent to pass the ordinance on Tuesday was denied by Kamer, prompting the commissioners to schedule a special meeting for 4 p.m. Friday to consider the item a second time. If the majority votes in favor of the ordinance at Friday's second reading, the measure to establish the new district will pass.
The boards of both the Lafayette Township Fire District and the Greenville Township Fire Protection District unanimously approved resolutions in October in favor of creating the new fire district. For the past few years, the Lafayette fire district has been managing services for the Greenville district, but they exist as separate entities.
John Kraft, a local attorney representing the Lafayette fire district, said the proposed action would create a new district, but the existing two districts would remain in place through 2023. The new fire district would take its place and begin operations in 2024.
If commissioners pass the measure on Friday, the commissioners will be able to name a new board for the Highlander district. During the transition, the existing boards would remain in effect in 2023, and the new Highlander board would only be in effect in 2023 to adopt a budget and a levy for 2024.
Kraft said the commissioners must pass the ordinance this year for the district to take effect in 2024. If the Floyd County Commissioners wait until 2023 to establish the new district, it would delay the measure another year, and the Highlander district would not become operational until 2025.
Kamer said he is not opposed to creating the new district, but he is concerned that the effort has been rushed, and he wants the commissioners to do their "due diligence" before moving forward with the measure. He said he hopes for an "unbiased tax assessment," and he would like to engage Reedy Financial Group to study the potential impacts of the new district.
"If we needed this before January 1 of 2023, I would have thought we would have been having this discussion back in April or May, so I'm not one to respond to rapid pressure," he said. "I still feel like this is likely the right call, but I've got to dig deeper to triple-check to do our due diligence."
Reuben Cummings, a financial consultant from GFC, LLC, has already presented the projected tax impact of creating a new fire district to the Floyd County Commissioners, and he spoke at Tuesday's meeting. He also works with the Greenville and Lafayette fire districts.
He projects that Lafayette Township residents would see an increase in property taxes if the districts were consolidated, and Greenville residents would see a decrease.
According to Cummings, a resident of Lafayette Township with an assessed value of $200,000 would see an annual increase of $29.03 in property taxes if the new district was established, bringing the annual tax from $143.20 to $172.24
In Greenville, a resident with an assessed value of $200,000 would see a decrease of $41.15 on the annual tax bills, bringing the annual property tax from $213.39 to $172.24. These numbers are based on the 2023 assessed value and levy.
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said he feels his questions have been adequately answered regarding the financial and legal ramifications of the new district, and he is "comfortable with the numbers that have been provided" by Cummings. Friday will be Carruthers' last meeting as county commissioner, and Al Knable will take his place in January.
"I wouldn't see a need to engage Reedy at this time if we already have the same information [from Cummings] they would provide to us," he said.
Carruthers notes that his goal is to avoid losing a year in establishing the new district, and he "hasn't heard anybody say that they think this is a bad idea."
