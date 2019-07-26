NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Stormwater ordinance has seen many changes since 2007. Additions were made to the ordinance in both 2010 and 2016, many due to federal mandates.
With so many add-ons, a new ordinance has been written that includes everything in one document.
A representative from the Lochmuller Group, which prepared the ordinance, will discuss it and answer questions at the monthly stormwater board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6. The Floyd County Commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance following the stormwater meeting at 6 p.m. The stormwater board, made up of the three commissioners and county surveyor Bill Gibson, already has approved the ordinance.
"It puts everything into a nice, easy-to-find document," Chris Moore, director of the Floyd County Stormwater Department, said.
Since it was established in 2007, each homeowner in the unincorporated areas of the county pays $39 a year. However, the more impervious surface —or hard surfaces like roofs, driveways — you have on your property, the more you are going to be charged.
Which is why some Floyd County residents have a problem with the ordinance.
Stantec, an engineering services company, measures the impervious surfaces of property and sends the information to the auditor's office. The fee is then placed on yearly property tax bills.
Dale Mann, who raises cattle on his Floyd County farm, has criticized the ordinance from the onset. Not the $39 yearly fee, but that farmers, who sometimes have numerous building on their property, including barns and outbuildings, are charged more. He said someone living in a large estate home in the Woods of Lafayette is charged $39 and their stormwater has nowhere to go other than the street and nearby storm drains. Farmers, however, use their stormwater since they have land to soak it up, Mann said.
"That has always been my complaint," Mann said. "It's never been right. It's nothing more than a tax disguised as a user fee. It's just never been right for farmers."
But Moore said each home in the Woods of Lafayette pays $39, which is much more per acre than one farm.
Properties are classified through the Floyd County Assessor's Office. Last year, there were 971 bills under agricultural designation, which resulted in $75,800 in stormwater fees but there were 13,000 residential property classifications, resulting in $517,000. The county received a total of $756,000 in stormwater fees.
Businesses and schools also pay more than residents, since they have much more impervious surfaces with larger buildings and paved parking lots.
Moore said farmers can apply for 15 different credits to reduce their annual fee, and said most understand why the ordinance is needed.
"They understand the program and that sediment from farming activities hurt the environment," he said.
Some of the credits offered include: fencing livestock out of streams, USDA-recognized farm, watershed improvement project participation and septic tank maintenance.
He also said the new ordinance has "nothing new" only a few small changes. Many of those changes deal with new construction sites, which are inspected monthly.
"There are a few updates, but nothing structurally or fundamentally new," he said. "We aren't hiding anything. It's all right here."
Mann said Floyd County is classified as one of 23 MS4 counties in the state, and only seven charge a yearly fee. He said Clark County is much larger than Floyd and doesn't charge a stormwater fee. But Moore said that will soon change if the Clark County Commissioners approve a proposed stormwater fee.
"We [farmers] get penalized because we have land," he said. "But we are able to take on water."
Moore said the yearly fee helps pay for drainage improvement projects, including cleaning out and fixing culverts and catch basins. The department also educates the public about stormwater issues. And his department keeps the construction community "in line" to make sure crews comply with stormwater requirements.
The Floyd County Highway Department does most of the stormwater work, which also reduces yearly costs, Moore said.
The program is designed to reduce pollutants and sediment from getting into streams that may impact the health of citizens. According to the ordinance, that goal will be achieved by: Providing for regulation and management of Floyd County's stormwater system, including public and private facilities in its service area; protecting and preserving water quality and fish and wildlife habitat within Floyd County.
