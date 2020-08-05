NEW ALBANY — One side argued that switching the company for assessment services would save Floyd County about $66,000, while the other countered that ending a contract prematurely would set a bad precedent and potentially lead to litigation.
In the end, the side with the ability to cast votes won, as the Floyd County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously rejected a proposal to hire Lexur Appraisal Services.
“I just don’t think it’s a good way for Floyd County to do business,” Commissioner Tim Kamer said.
Floyd County Assessor James Sinks brought a proposal before the commissioners in July that called for the hiring of Lexur and, as a result, the termination of the contract with Tyler Appraisal.
A contract with Tyler was signed in 2017 and went into effect in May of 2018. Tyler is paid about $200,000 annually to assess property in Floyd County to help form valuations.
The contract with Tyler isn’t slated to expire for another two years, but according to Sinks and his attorney, Joseph Collusi, of Madison, there’s a clause in the deal that allows for the agreement to be ended at any time with a 30-day notice.
Collusi was hired after commissioners and County Attorney Rick Fox told Sinks he would need to seek legal counsel for an opinion about the contract.
According to Collusi, who is also the County Attorney of Jefferson County, Lexur contacted Sinks in June and inquired about appraisal services. The sides eventually met and Sinks went to Ohio to tour their facilities.
Satisfied with what he observed, and under the belief a new contract could save the county money, Collusi said Sinks decided to seek new bids for the work. According to Collusi, the notice was advertised multiple times in the News and Tribune beginning June 30 with a deadline for receiving offers of July 7.
Lexur did bid, but Tyler did not, Sinks said.
The offer by Lexur would save the county $42,862 compared to the Tyler contract, Collusi said. Additionally, Lexur’s offer included services that would free up a sizable amount of time for one of the assessor’s employees, Sinks said. He estimated that savings would be about $24,000 annually, and Sinks said it would also be a big help in the office considering the staff is down two employees and the county is in a hiring freeze.
Commissioners questioned Sinks as to whether he was upset with Tyler’s service, and he responded that there’s no issue currently but that he’s trying to be wary of spending and looking for ways to save money.
Though he followed the law for advertising for bids in the newspaper of record for Floyd County, commissioners criticized Sinks for not doing more to notify Tyler and other companies about the opportunity to make an offer for the contract.
Kamer said he doesn’t subscribe to the News and Tribune so he could understand how someone might not see a request for bids if that’s the only medium where it’s advertised.
Collusi responded that most anyone involved in government services regularly reads newspaper legal advertisements, and he added many larger companies use technology that automatically notifies them when a project related to their line of work is put out for bid.
Sinks countered that Tyler was well aware that the services were being re-bid, and he said he personally notified them on July 3.
“Tyler did have ample time to respond,” Sinks said. “They just chose not to bid.”
According to Collusi, Lexur signed off on its intent to offer the proposed services on July 7. About a week later, an attorney representing Tyler sent the assessor a letter alleging that the company didn’t know about the re-bidding process and that it still had a contract with the county.
Collusi said the letter never acknowledged the part of the contract that states the deal could be terminated for any reason with a 30-day notice, which Sinks said would have been provided had the commissioners approved an agreement with Lexur on Tuesday.
Fox said the commissioners legally had the right to accept a new offer, but he added that ending a contract before its expiration date is a “cut-throat” way of handling services.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers backed the sentiments of fellow commissioners Kamer and John Schellenberger in stating the way the process was handled didn’t seem to be appropriate.
“These guys were kind of blindsided,” he said of Tyler.
The commissioners added that Tyler could seek litigation if the contract were abruptly terminated, and that could erase any savings the county would see by signing a new deal.
Ending a contract prematurely would also send a bad message and could give the county a bad reputation for following through on its business commitments, Kamer said.
Carruthers suggested Sinks wait until the contract expires in two years before seeking to hire another firm for the work.
Sinks said he was disappointed in the decision.
“I just want to secure the best services I can for my office, for my employees and for Floyd County,” Sinks said.
Floyd County resident Joseph Moore chided the commissioners during the public comments portion of the meeting. He said they missed an opportunity to save the county money.
“No business would avoid doing business here because an assessor found a way to save us money,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.