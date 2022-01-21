FLOYD COUNTY — Transitioning to new leadership last fall, Floyd County’s Community Corrections is seeing changes to policy and staffing structure.
Daraius Randelia inherited the director position in September after the Floyd County Commissioners voted to remove the former director, Karen Bell, in July. The removal came at the recommendation of the Community Corrections Board.
When Randelia shifted from his role as a county probation officer to director, he moved to the opposite side of the Spring Street building and joined a staff of two. Shortly after he started, one of the two corrections staff members left for maternity leave.
With one employee left, Randelia got to work hiring a team that is now comprised of seven workers that can help out with the department’s many functions.
Randelia described Community Corrections as a step between probation and jail or prison. Most of the clients are on home detention, so they are tracked 24/7 and are drug tested and met with weekly.
Some clients are on what is called day reporting, meaning they have daily contact with their case manager as well as weekly check-ins and drug tests.
Corrections also track and monitor individuals that are in community transition programs and send reports back to the prisons.
“We also do assessments for the courts, probation and home detention and day reporting. That means if asked, we do a battery of questions and tests psychosocial and make recommendations to the court based on the information,” Randelia said.
Community Corrections also does drug testing for Floyd County court’s civil cases and the county’s probation office when asked.
“The whole purpose of our program is to make sure the clients don’t reoffend and try to help them and help the community out by doing that,” Assistant Director Laura Elliott said, “You can have clients that have never been helped or ever seen a different side, and that’s what they’re not used to until someone shows them.”
By increasing the staff size to seven, the office now has two case managers, two accessors, an assistant director and an administrative assistant.
Elliott likened the role of a case manager to that of a probation officer but more intense.
Case managers go over the contracts with clients, see the clients typically every week, put in their weekly schedule so they can be tracked and administer the drug tests. The case managers ensure that their clients are complying to community service, paying necessary fees, living where they are supposed to be, etc.
“They also help with whatever services [the clients] need,” Randelia said, like help finding a job or mental health services.
“For the most part we try to meet these people’s needs and get them to be productive citizens,” he said.
Increasing the intensity of the corrections programs was one of the goals Randelia was charged with when taking over as director.
“The first thing I wanted to do was hire staff that would be able to handle the higher level of supervision,” he said.
In November, Randelia hired Elliott on as the assistant director. Elliot also comes from a background in probation work, having been a juvenile, adult and intensive probation officer.
Working in the county’s probation office, Elliott and Randelia had a knack for following strict and clear rules that had already been set. When they started looking to change policy and procedures for Community Corrections, the two found the lack of structure to guide them bewildering.
Randelia was told that every county’s corrections program was different and were able to develop their own way of doing things. With that in mind and their history as probation officers, Elliott and Randelia set out to mimic many of the probation policies and rules.
“What we did over at probation was tried and true. It works,” Randelia said.
Elliott also reaches out to other counties’ corrections offices and the Indiana Department of Corrections to learn what other communities’ procedures are.
By setting clear rules and guidelines the clients will know exactly what is expected of them in the program, Elliott said.
Even though the Floyd County Probation Department and Community Corrections share the same building, Randelia said before he moved he had no idea what was happening with corrections.
But since Elliott and Randelia have moved to corrections, they said they have kind of bridged the gap between the two departments and facilitated communication.
Another change Randelia helped implement comes from a contract between corrections and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The contract allows for the jail’s surveillance officers to do home visits for corrections clients.
“Who better to do surveillance and home checks than police officers or people that work for the sheriff?” Randelia said.
