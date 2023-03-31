Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.