FLOYD COUNTY — What some are calling an aggressive timeline, others are referring to as an opportunity to finalize a plan that’s been discussed for 15 years — merging Floyd County’s fire protection districts and possibly its EMS under one umbrella.
But those who were close to the idea in 2005 said raising taxes to foot a centralized fire district killed its approval. That concern, along with other questions regarding debt, oversight and quality of service were brought forward during a public hearing Tuesday, the first of three slated to be held this month.
If the Floyd County Commissioners approve forming one department by years’ end, taxes for the district could be collected beginning in 2021 with the unified fire service to launch in 2022.
But commissioners Tim Kamer and Shawn Carruthers both stressed during the meeting at Pine View Government Center that there are several questions they want answered before a vote could be taken and a county-wide district formed.
“It’s a big subject that affects a lot of people,” Carruthers said. “We have one shot to get it right, and I want to get it right.”
The City of New Albany has its own full-time fire department and would not be affected by the potential move.
Residents in New Albany, Lafayette, Georgetown and Greenville townships are served by a mix of full-time and volunteer fire departments. Franklin’s fire service is covered through an agreement with Lanesville in Harrison County.
The county contracts for the availability of two full-time ambulances and one split coverage unit. Some of the individual fire protection districts also contract with New Chapel EMS for coverage.
With several issues needing clarification before taking a vote, Kamer said Wednesday he would prefer that the EMS component of the district be separated and dealt with later.
Kamer also wants a board formed consisting of representatives from the fire districts to provide input about the proposal.
He said the idea is worth exploring, but the county has to be mindful of the entire impact of putting fire protection under one umbrella with one chief.
“The devil is in the details,” he said.
Budget numbers and tax implications
A financial analysis prepared by the Reedy Financial Group showed the four fire protection districts and Franklin combining for about $6.8 million in spending next year based on 2021 adopted budgets.
Franklin, since it doesn’t have its own department, is slated to have the smallest budget at $24,471. Georgetown’s budget is the highest at a little more than $2.3 million.
Reedy combined those expenses with a projected EMS annual cost of $1.8 million to calculate a projected $8.59 million county-wide district budget for 2022.
But that budget is speculative in terms of whether the district would include the EMS service.
Other budget questions center around debt and savings. Some of the districts have debt service payments for items like equipment and other expenses. Officials said some districts also have money saved and what will happen to those funds will have to be clarified before finalizing a county-wide service.
Based on the Reedy projections, the 2022 levies would be higher due to a delay in receiving income taxes in 2021.
With Franklin Township now paying the least toward fire coverage, its property owners would see the largest initial increase.
According to the projections, Franklin would see a tax increase of $57 in 2022 on assessed residential property worth $100,000. Property assessed at $200,000 would see an increase of $243 and $404 for $300,000 in assessed value.
One of the multiple emergency response workers who spoke said paying $243 annually to protect a property worth $200,000, not to mention the people of the community, would be a wise investment.
The other fire protection districts would see an increase between $15 and $31 during the first taxing year on property valued at $100,000.
For 2023 assessed value, residential taxpayers in most of the fire protection districts would see a slight decrease in additional taxes from 2022. Franklin($39), New Albany($13) and Lafayette($8) would see increases based on $100,000 in assessed residential property value compared to current rates.
Those trends would continue in 2024, according to the Reedy projections. The commercial property taxes would be higher based on the percentage assessed compared with residential rates.
History of fire districts
In 2006, the county formed fire districts in Lafayette, Georgetown and New Albany townships.
A petition was signed by property owners in the districts as part of the resolution. Oversight boards were also established to govern the districts.
Though there was some discussion of forming a county-wide district at the time, it was never approved.
Former commissioner Steve Bush said at the time the districts were formed, “a lot of the discussion was around the tax increase.”
There were also questions about who would own equipment and other assets if districts were combined.
Jeremy Klein, chief of the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, said Tuesday that some of the issues still linger.
He said the districts have had issues in the past coming together on issues like communications and radio equipment. Klein said the debt issue is also a double-edged sword, as some districts have higher taxing rates which allows them to avoid debt service payments.
What happens next?
The second public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pine View, but there’s been discussion that could be delayed until later in the month.
Some fire officials said the commissioners should pump the brakes and take the process slowly. Others said the county has had 15 years to think about the idea, and that it’s important for the safety of residents to combine the districts to improve service for everyone.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said he’s been part of some “ad hoc committee” meetings about the idea. He asked if the county were to delay voting on the matter this year, when would be an apt time to move forward with the plan?
Some fire officials said individual district boards and leaders need to consider what’s good for the county as a whole. There are gaps in coverage and slow response times in some fringe areas that could be reduced by forming a county-wide district, they said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.