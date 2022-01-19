FLOYD COUNTY — Broadband accessibility was once again a topic of discussion at the Floyd County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners are attempting to increase broadband access across the county, from “border to border,” Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said.
The commissioners agreed Tuesday to set aside $120,000 to partner with Spectrum for a grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). The grant would allow for Spectrum to add broadband to houses that OCRA identified to have no services available.
The commissioners also signed a letter of intent, committing the $120,000 to Spectrum should they receive the state grant. The letter gives the telecommunications company more points on its OCRA application, hopefully increasing the chances of being awarded the grant, according to Commissioner John Schellenberger.
The portion committed by the county would accommodate for 20% of the project costs. Spectrum would foot another 20% and the last 60% would be paid for by the state.
In the internet service arena, county resident, Melanie Posch, brought a concern to the commissioners about not being able to get Mainstream Fiber service.
The issue derived from the fact that one of the homeowners in Posch's neighborhood did not want the fiber optic cable running through their property. This one home prevented Mainstream Fiber from extending services to the other three or four houses in the area.
Carruthers said that while that is the homeowner’s right to not want the lines in their property, he also hates to see that it blocks others from getting internet connection.
Though no official solution was presented at the meeting, Schellenberger suggested that they reach out to the Harrison County Commissioners to see if there is a way for the cables to be brought to the houses coming from the opposite direction.
“They’ve got a lot of areas that are not served and I know that they are working with Mainstream on those areas, so if this may be part of the project or if not, if Mainstream is already there to have them maybe extend it on down,” Schellenberger said.
In order to fulfill the border-to-border effort of broadband access, the county intends to send out mailers to residents, targeting those without internet connection. The mailers will encourage these residents to file their address on the OCRA website, so the state can identify all of the areas that need broadband.
"However many addresses within that area pop up online then lets the state know that they can direct money into that area to help the last mile on their broadband," Carruthers said.
