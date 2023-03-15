FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Coroner is seeking to bolster staffing after removing volunteer positions from the office.
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution presented his request for a fourth deputy coroner at Tuesday's Floyd County Council meeting. No action was taken at the meeting, but next month, the coroner will formally request an appropriation from the council for the position.
Roution said the position was removed a couple of years ago, but he would like to reintroduce the fourth deputy position, a part-time position, after the recent removal of the coroner's volunteer deputy coroner program.
"We're covering everything, we're doing good, but one more is going to help us out," he said at Tuesday's meeting.
On Feb. 22, Roution sent a letter to five volunteer deputy coroners announcing the "dissolution of the volunteer staff."
"The Floyd County Coroner's Office wants to thank you all for what you have done over the years but we are making a change at the office," he wrote in the letter. "After much discussions with the full-time staff and a few other supporting agencies, as of March 1, 2023, we will no longer be using volunteers as deputy coroners. I want to thank you all for what you have done."
He said the fourth deputy coroner position would start as an internship, and the coroner's staff would make the hiring decision.
Roution said in 2021, the coroner's office addressed 254 cases, and in 2022, it had 283. So far this year, they already have 61 cases.
"We've had some really bad cases that we've come across," he said. "
Although the county provided workers' compensation for instances when a volunteer coroner might enter an unsafe scene, he said he "was really scared somebody may get hurt at some point in time."
Roution said he talked to other county coroners' across Indiana, and he learned that many other coroner's offices across the state have also eliminated volunteer deputy coroner positions.
