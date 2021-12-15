FLOYD COUNTY — At its second to last meeting of the year, the Floyd County Council approved a salary ordinance and also OKd a payment to the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter despite disagreements with the city.
A 6% raise will be given to full-time employees who did not receive a 6% raise last year and are not in a bargaining unit or union. The ordinance also includes a 10% raise for judicial employees in order to right a raise mandate that was negotiated years ago with the judges.
During a council meeting in October, council President Brad Striegel discussed a two-year agreement made with the judicial department that said the employees would first receive a large salary increase and then small incremental increases.
Striegel said that he thought they had only received the initial increase, and that a 4% increase would adjust and fix any issues of pay. So the 4% on top of the 6% given to other county employees puts them at a 10% increase.
“I think it’s a really good step for the county what was done this year,” council Vice President Denise Konkle said, noting that these kinds of raises have not been done in years.
“I hope we can keep that momentum in place for the future and keep up with the cost of living,” Konkle said.
Council member Dale Bagshaw said at the meeting Tuesday that while he thinks the council has been honest in bringing up salaries with the ordinance, he acknowledges that this is not enough to make up for the lack of raises given by past councils, who he said acted less than responsibly.
Council members Danny Short and Adam Roberts both voted against the salary ordinance on Tuesday.
Short said that he does not think that different departments should have received a different percentage increase.
“I’m not against the raises, I was against the two different standards for employees,” Short said.
A salary study is being done for county jobs and Short said that he thinks a 6% raise across the board would have been sufficient until they got specific information telling them how to fairly raise the wages.
The ordinance was set to be voted on in November but it was tabled because an agreement for raises for the Department of Highway and Public Works was included, even though it was still being negotiated. The ordinance that passed Tuesday is keeping the highway department salaries where they were for 2021, while they await the final negotiations.
Short, the council’s liaison for the highway department, said that they are finishing up a few minor details in the agreement and it’s not something he thinks is going to drag on for a long time. The main concern that they are working through, according to Short, is how the employees are able to use their days off, so they are clarifying the language regarding the issue.
Along with approving the salary ordinance on Tuesday, the council revisited the age-old issue between the City of New Albany and the county regarding paying for the shared animal shelter.
Four council members voted to approve a payment of $100,000 toward the 51% of the animal shelter’s budget they are required to pay according to the interlocal agreement they established with the city over 20 years ago.
The $100,000 is the last of the $300,000 that the council calculated they should pay toward the animal shelters’ expenses for 2021, with them paying $200,000 earlier in the year.
Konkle said that they calculated the $300,000 by looking at the operating expenses of the animal shelter for 2020. She said that if they realize they paid too much or too little when they get the 2021 expenses they will make the appropriate adjustments.
“I want to make sure we’re paying our fair share. The animal shelter needs to be supported,” Konkle said, “The county uses it.”
The two governing bodies over the years have been in disagreement about who owes what amount of money to whom for the animal shelter, because each has interpreted the interlocal agreement differently.
The city has asked the county for over $200,000 to pay off debts for the animal shelter budget, while the council says that according to their calculations they have actually overpaid by a few thousand dollars.
While Konkle agreed that it was important that a new interlocal agreement was created, she does not think that withholding funds from the animal shelter is how the council should go about getting it done.
For council members Connie Moon and Short, who voted against the payment, withholding funds was how they wanted to go forward with resolving the issue. Roberts also voted against the payment.
“Until they fix the current interlocal agreement, there’s too many loose ends and there’s assumptions being made on one both sides, which never ends well for either side,” Moon said.
Moon and Short both said that they had difficulty receiving the animal shelter’s financial documentation from the city. And when Moon did receive it, she said it was not detailed and did not include any revenue for 2019 and 2020, except for the county’s payments.
Though three county council members had a joint meeting with two city council members in August to discuss the miscommunications regarding the agreement, there has been no further move to rewrite it. Any changes to the agreement have to be made by the executive bodies, the Floyd County Commissioners and Mayor Jeff Gahan.
Gahan was unable to comment on the issue before News and Tribune publication.
