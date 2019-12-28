NEW ALBANY — Christmas came a few days late for several Floyd County employees.
The Floyd County Council passed a 2020 salary ordinance at a special Friday meeting. Employees who did not see some sort of pay bump this year and who are not contractual will receive a $750 increase next year. Also included in the ordinance is a pay increase for about 12 county employees who still make below $30,000 a year. This plan will ensure all employees make at least $30,000 annually.
The council had three options from which to choose, but none of those included one-time bonuses, which had been done in the past. In 2019 more than $62,000 in salary costs and benefits were saved through employee attrition, so the raises will only cost the county around $50,000 next year.
"I appreciate the department heads being as efficient as possible," Councilman Dale Bagshaw said.
Council President Denise Konkle said she was "thrilled with the restructuring that department heads were willing to participate in. I would like to keep it going through attrition and lower the amount of county employees we have."
Last year, the council approved a $1,000 per employee raise for those not covered under a state mandate, such as probation officers, or those who were subject to and covered by a bargaining agreement, according to Arnie Schnobrich, the county's human resource director.
During 2019 some employees saw a pay increase due to department restructuring. They will not be eligible for the pay increase in 2020.
Brad Striegel, council vice president, said the salary committee vetted all three options and he feels good about the option chosen. He said the $750 pay raise falls in line with the increase county employees represented by bargaining committees received.
While councilmen Adam Roberts and Danny Short voted in favor of the option, they want to see a more sustainable plan that is balanced with fair compensation and benefits. Roberts said the "can has been kicked down the road for too long" and nothing changes. He said a balanced plan would allow for additional benefits like short-term disability and paid time off. A long-term plan would have to include input from the Floyd County Commissioners.
"My concern is we are rushing in to something at the midnight hour. I feel like we need a better plan ... one that would improve compensation and be sustainable. I am all for a salary increase."
The county currently pays an additional 3 percent on top of the 11 percent required that goes toward employee retirement. Councilman Dale Bagshaw said that is an issue that needs to be corrected. He said he has talked to county employees and none seem opposed to helping pay into their retirement accounts.
HOSPITAL FUNDS
Floyd County will receive its final installment from the sale of the hospital to Baptist Health early next year.
The county is expected to receive $42,700,000 by Jan. 15. Of that, $3,279,000 will go to the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The council and commissioners will have to decide what to do with the remainder of the money. Some of it will likely go into the Floyd County Foundation.
