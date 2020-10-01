NEW ALBANY — Three incumbents and three challengers are vying for three Floyd County Council at-large seats in this year’s election.
During a forum hosted by Rauch Industries on Wednesday night, five of the six candidates and a representative appearing in place of the one absentee were given five minutes to speak. The race features three Democrats and three Republicans with the top three vote-getters winning a slot regardless of party affiliation.
The three incumbents seeking re-election are Republican D.M. Bagshaw and Democrats Leslie Knable and Brad Striegel. Challengers are Democrat Calle Janson and Republicans Connie Moon and Douglas Wacker.
The council is the fiscal body of the county. Among its responsibilities, the council is responsible for passing a budget each year.
D.M. Bagshaw
Republican D.M. Bagshaw said being a good steward of the county’s finances is important. He touted the work the council has completed in recent years while working with the Floyd County Commissioners.
The renovation of the Floyd County Jail, construction of Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus and the expansion of broadband service were among the accomplishments Bagshaw named during his time to speak.
He said the jail renovation was expensive but much less costly than other rehabilitation projects of jail facilities in other Indiana counties.
“It really is a first-class facility,” he said of the Floyd County Jail.
Bagshaw also spoke of improved partnerships with the county and potentially New Albany government.
“I do think right now we do have a pretty good relationship,” said Bagshaw of the council’s involvement with the commissioners.
“I would like to have a better relationship with the city as well.”
Leslie Knable
Democrat Leslie Knable served two terms as Floyd County Coroner before she was elected to the council.
The incumbent said she’s often cast a dissenting vote on funding requests because she’s wary of excessive spending.
“I’m accused of being financially conservative. I think I’m fiscally responsible,” Knable said. “Overall, I just believe in decreasing waste and increasing efficiency.”
Knable credited Rauch for its work in aiding those with disabilities. She said it’s important for Floyd County to provide opportunities for those who are often shunned because of developmental issues and disabilities.
Though Knable said she’s fiscally responsible, she emphasized her backing for public safety and emergency response departments.
“I’m fully behind supporting law enforcement, firefighters and EMS, and giving them the funding they need for personnel, equipment and training that they need to keep us safe and to keep themselves safe.”
Douglas Wacker
Republican Douglas Wacker is seeking his first term on the Floyd County Council, but he’s no stranger to public office.
Wacker stepped down in 2016 during his second term on the Clarksville Community Schools board when he married his wife and moved to Floyd County. He’s been an educator for 22 years and serves on the Georgetown Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Township board.
“I just really like getting out and meeting people,” Wacker said.
He agreed that the Floyd County Jail is impressive, but said he has some disagreement with how it’s being funded.
“I’m going to be a fiscal conservative. I want your tax dollars to work smarter, not harder, and not be wasted,” Wacker said.
“I promise I’ll work hard. I’ll be a good steward of your taxpayer money, and I can guarantee you I’ll support organizations like Rauch and the great work they’re doing.”
Calle Janson
Democrat Calle Janson said her career as a social worker has prepared her for public service. She’s seeking her first term on the Floyd County Council, and she described three focal points of her platform Wednesday night.
If elected, Janson said she will focus on fiscal responsibility, social equity and responsible progress.
Smart growth comes in the form of sustainable infrastructure and innovative approaches to development, Janson said.
She vowed to work to remove barriers in the community to help those who are disenfranchised.
“As a social worker I’m called to help people in need, address social problems and challenge social injustices,” Janson said. “Social work teaches us to be grounded and to lead with compassion, empathy and non-judgment. These characteristics are especially important for elected officials who represent a diverse community of people.”
Carol Moon
Republican Carol Moon is a small business owner who is seeking her first term on the council.
“What I would like to see for the Floyd County Council, and why I decided to run, is efficiency,” she said. “Efficiency, responsible spending and fairness. Fairness for the entire community, from one inch to the other of the county, for EMT service, fire service and police service.”
If elected, Moon said she would focus on making Floyd County one of the best counties in the state. She added that part of that goal requires making Floyd County a desirable location.
“I want small businesses to want to be in Floyd County,” Moon said. “Also, for our children, I want them to come back. I want them to want to come back to Floyd County and to make this their home.”
Brad Striegel
Democrat Brad Striegel was unable to attend Wednesday’s forum due to a work commitment. The incumbent is the current president of the Floyd County Council.
Adam Dickey, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, was allowed to speak in Striegel’s place.
“Brad has always supported developmental services such as Rauch,” Dickey said.
He mentioned Striegel’s record while on the council and his willingness to “be ready to tackle” any issues that arise.
The full forum can be viewed on Rauch's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.