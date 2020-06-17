NEW ALBANY — Floyd County leaders are split on how to spend millions of dollars in interest from hospital sale proceeds, as governing bodies have passed opposing resolutions with repayment of a bond to renovate the jail hanging in the balance.
The bond anticipation note that covered the 2018 jail construction will be due in about three months, and the Floyd County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday requesting the $16 million debt be bonded over a period of up to 15 years. Under the resolution, the bond would be paid off with the Local Income Tax, or LIT, that was approved by the Floyd County Council in 2018 for the jail.
LIT can be used for bricks and mortar or it can be used for operational expenses.
On June 9, the council approved a resolution requesting that $27 million in proceeds from the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health be moved to the county’s Legacy Foundation where the annual spend rate interest could be used to pay off the jail bond.
The commissioners’ measure calls for $28 million to be deposited into the Legacy Foundation with a 5% annual spend rate established. The council and commissioners would divide the spend rate for the uses they deem fit. The commissioners want to spend the funds on infrastructure improvements and let LIT cover the jail debt.
“There’s a lot of things that will benefit the taxpayers under the plan that the commissioners laid out,” said Shawn Carruthers, president of the commissioners.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp detailed a 10-year capital improvement plan during Tuesday’s commissioners meeting. It included up to $34.9 million in infrastructure, building and equipment upgrades for projects like replacing bridges, paving roads and expanding broadband coverage.
Converting a former school in Edwardsville into a community center, renovating the City-County and North Annex buildings and completing about $1.6 million in stormwater improvements were other projects included in the plan along with some major road reconstruction efforts.
Lopp estimated tax receipts and fees should provide about $20 million over the next decade that could be used toward the projects, leaving a shortfall of up to $14 million depending on how much of the plan commissioners choose to approve.
That gap is where the hospital proceeds would come into play under the commissioners’ proposal.
“We think this is a better economic plan for Floyd County,” Carruthers said. “If we’re not able to use some of the interest made from the initial downpayment then those projects will be in jeopardy or they’ll be pushed further down the road. It may be a 20-year plan before we can get to some of these projects.”
While Councilwoman Denise Konkle supports the projects, she said Wednesday that using LIT to pay off the bond would create a shortfall because those funds are footing other jail expenses.
“This is going to impact the county finances for years and years to come, so we need to work together to get this right and I feel like what’s happened is we’ve created a wedge between the commissioners and the council which I certainly don’t want, and I don’t think anyone on the council wants, and I don’t think any of the commissioners want,” she said.
Council President Brad Striegel said Wednesday both sides must return to the table to discuss a compromise.
“The commissioners have needs, we have needs, and their needs and our needs are really the county’s needs,” he said. “So we all need to be working together on how we move forward.”
He agreed with Konkle on the use of LIT for the bond.
“The council was able to look at that as a way of balancing the budget,” Striegel said of when LIT was approved two years ago. “That’s an unrealistic expectation that the commissioners have.”
Commissioner Tim Kamer said during Tuesday’s meeting that the capital plan took “a lot of work” to prepare and provides for an abundance of needed improvements.
“I really think it puts us on a good path,” he said.
Konkle believes there are ways to finance those projects moving forward, but she added the immediate concern is how to pay for the jail renovation.
She recommended the sides hold more joint meetings and listen to advice from a financial consultant hired by the county.
“We need to bring them to the table and show them all the things that the commissioners want, and all the things that are currently being paid for out of the LIT fund, and all of the things that are being paid for out of the hospital fund, and let them help us make these decisions together,” Konkle said, though she added that could be a six-month process whereas a decision on the jail funding is imminent.
“The county is in a great spot to make some really good decisions about how to move forward with the infrastructure for the county and do the right things, but we have to work together,” she said.
The bylaws of the Legacy Foundation require the sides to have resolutions that are substantially similar for expending funds. The two resolutions are far from being identical, but Carruthers does believe the sides will come together on an agreement, though he stood behind the commissioner’s plan.
“I have confidence that we will come to an agreement. I think what the commissioners have laid out is definitely a strong plan for the community.”
