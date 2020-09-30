NEW ALBANY — Incumbents touted their records while challengers stated reasons why they believe they’re better equipped to hold public office during the only in-person political forum slated for Floyd County residents ahead of the upcoming election.
Wednesday's forum was hosted by Rauch Industries, which started hosting an election event in 2016 to help elected officials understand what the organization is about while also giving the public an opportunity to learn about candidates. The forum started after some funding debates between the county and Rauch, which provides several services for those with developmental disabilities.
This year, the three at-large Floyd County Council slots are up for election along with two of the three positions on the Floyd County Commissioners. Those candidates were invited to speak during Wednesday's event.
Commissioners District 2
Republican incumbent John Schellenberger is facing Democratic challenger Jeremy Shumate.
“This is my first time in the political arena but I’m no stranger to public service,” Shumate said.
The Democrat said he’s served on the Lafayette Township Fire Department since 2005 as an EMT while also working in the private sector as a contractor with Delta Services, focusing on engagement with local governments including in Southern Indiana.
“I decide to run for Floyd County Commissioner because I thought Floyd County was ready for the next generation of leadership to step in and clean things up a little,” he said.
Shumate said his experiences have taught him how to work in a bipartisan fashion with people to find solutions to issues. He also pointed to his volunteer work with WHAS Crusade for Children and said organizations like Rauch are vital to the community and should be supported by county government.
Schellenberger served on the county council for 10 years before being elected as a commissioner.
He emphasized the county’s work to expand broadband service over the last three years to try to help businesses and families.
Schellenberger said the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus will bring hundreds of jobs to Floyd County when it opens and that the commissioners have been prudent in addressing infrastructure issues and paving roads.
He also spoke about the importance of supporting organizations like Rauch and said he’s been at the forefront in championing efforts that will help those with the most needs.
“We have moved Floyd County forward in three-and-half years and what we have accomplished brings opportunities to senior residents and those with disabilities,” Schellenberger said.
He added that COVID-19 has proven that being a commissioner is a full-time job. The county responded to the pandemic by approving programs to help the homeless, senior residents and businesses while also supporting the public service agencies on the front lines of battling the coronavirus, he continued.
“I’m committed to accomplishing much more in the next four years,” Schellenberger said. “Experience and results matter.”
All Floyd County voters can cast a ballot in commissioners races, but District 2 represents Lafayette and Greenville.
Commissioners District 3
Republican incumbent Tim Kamer is being challenged by Democrat Thomas Lenfert.
Kamer is seeking a second term after jesting that his wife questioned his sanity when he decided to get involved in politics.
Kamer said his Catholic faith has been a major influence in his life.
“It really boils down to three things,” “The things that really drive us is time, talent and treasure.”
Kamer said he wants to continue to bring his time and talents to Floyd County residents by serving as a commissioner. The Republican referenced several efforts over the past term that he said have helped the community and organizations like Rauch by “breaking down barriers and trying to bring the county commissioners and the county council together.”
“It’s a pleasure being able to serve the county and I look forward to being able to serve more,” he said.
Lenfert said he’s been self-employed in the landscaping and mowing business for almost 40 years, and that he’s noticed some big changes in Floyd County over that time.
“Now we have problems with our schools and our roads because now the developers have learned that the county commissioners, the zoning and the plan commission won’t say no to the developers,” he said.
Lenfert continued that overdevelopment can lead to financial issues for the county when it comes to infrastructure and services.
“I think the county is going in the wrong direction,” he said. “I know you have to have development. But you can put in less houses per acre of land than they are now.”
The Democrat said there should be more regulations in place on development and growth in the county.
It is a countywide race, but District 3 represents Georgetown and Franklin.
The forum allowed each candidate to have up to five minutes to speak. A breakdown of the six at-large council candidates’ comments will be published in the Friday edition of the News and Tribune.
The full recording of the forum is available on Rauch’s Facebook page.
