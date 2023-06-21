FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council is considering a judicial local income tax to address a projected $1.8 million shortfall.
A Tuesday special meeting addressed ideas for reducing a budget shortfall in the county. The council discussed the possibility of adding a new LIT tax that would support judicial staffing expenses.
The council will meet again at 4 p.m. on June 27 to consider whether to move forward with a public hearing on the proposed tax.
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said a new state law would allow Floyd County to levy a tax for up to half of the county's judicial salaries. Senate Enrolled Act 417 was passed in this year's legislative session, and the law states that a county may place a LIT rate "for county staff expenses of the state judicial system in the county."
"So there's a lot of clarification still to come about the new law," Konkle said. "But what we want to do is to use that to levy the taxes that we need that we've been talking about for two years."
"We've been talking about needing to raise taxes in order to sustain our operating budget for the last two years, and this actually came at the best time ever, because this tax gives us the ability to levy a tax for only the amount that we would need."
Costs for employee salaries are playing a role in the projected deficit. Konkle notes that the loss of revenue streams that Floyd County previously received is another factor, including a supplemental LIT distribution from the state.
"We're just not getting it this year, and we really don't know when we're going to get it again," Konkle said.
Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel feels that the council needs to move forward with a public hearing to receive input from the community.
"We know we're having budget shortfalls facing us for almost two years now, and then we have growing needs that we haven't even dealt with, and then we're going to eat through cash," he said. "So to me, this is not responsible. We have to do the responsible thing and close that gap that we can obviously adjust from year to year."
The council is looking at a .07% rate through the judicial LIT, according to Konkle.
She said the judicial LIT tax would be different than taxes the council has previously looked into, and it would not have to be shared with any other entities.
She said that "no one likes the thought of raising taxes, but sometimes we have to do the hard thing [and] the right thing."
"I think it's obvious that we currently just don't have the right tax structure in place to support the expenses that we've got to run the county," Konkle said. "We just don't have that right tax structure, and this is the most effective way to get the money that we need. It's one-third of the amount of the taxes we thought we were going to have to levy to cover this cost."
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger said he will not vote in favor of moving forward with a new LIT tax, and he feels the council should defer another year before proceeding with the new tax.
"I wasn't here last year when this budget was passed, but now I'm here left having to deal with this," he said. "If everyone was so concerned about burning through this cash, the responsible thing would have been to take care of this last year when we approved all of these raises with this budget deficit."
Floyd County Councilman Danny Short said he would like to use funds from the Floyd County Legacy Foundation to address these issues. The foundation was created using the proceeds from Floyd County’s sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health, and it is used to issue grants to local organizations.
The Floyd County Commissioners also have a portion of the Legacy funds for capital projects.
"I think it's time for some people to let go of their pet projects a little bit and free up some of the taxpayers' money," Short said. "Because I keep hearing about hospital money all the time. I know you hear it. People want to know where it is."
Striegel emphasized that the portion of the Legacy Foundation used for grants is controlled by the foundation's board of trustees, so the council would not have access to those funds unless granted by the foundation.
"That's not our call to tap into that," Striegel said. "And the Legacy Foundation was not put into place to be a slush fund for government. It was meant to be put back to go to work for the organizations and the people of this county."
Regarding the proposed LIT tax, Konkle said the county needs to take action so it has "the money that we need to support the services that we're providing and to pay our people fair salaries and to address the EMS issues that we have in the county."
"We have to do something," Konkle said. "We have to do something. We can't just kick this can down the road any further."
She said if the council waited another year before taking action to reduce the shortfall, the county could be left with only $700,000 cash reserve in its general fund by the end of next year.
Konkle encourages members of the public to attend or watch the upcoming special council meeting to learn more about the proposed LIT tax.
If the council proceeds with the tax, the council would need to send a signed ordinance to the Department of Local Government Finance by July 27.
A large portion of Tuesday's conversation also focused on ways to navigate salary increases in county government while also reducing the shortfall. This included a discussion about the implementation of a 3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase.
The council has focused in recent years on ways to increase salaries for county employees.
Last year, Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates (WIS) completed a salary study for the Floyd County Council. The study revealed that many county employees have salaries lower than comparable role salaries in the external market.
Konkle feels the county needs to "stay on target" in using the salary study to implement raises for county staff, but she feels more analysis is needed to determine what that will look like. She noted that the county might need to focus on giving COLA raises to those who are below a midpoint level.
Konkle said she wants to be able to keep up with inflation with employees' salaries.
"We did promise the employees that we would give a 3% COLA raise this year," she said. "I intend to keep that promise, but there are some employees who are above what we're calling midpoint, so I do think we need to do some more analysis and make sure that we are in line with what the study has provided for us."
