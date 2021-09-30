FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council came to a consensus for a 10% raise for judicial employees and a 6% raise for nearly all other government employees at its budget session Wednesday. The salary ordinance will be adopted by the end of the year.
The conversation comes after the council did not give any raises last year as a result of trying to be fiscally conservative during the pandemic, according to council president Brad Striegel.
The 6% raise would be available for all employees who are not in a bargaining unit or union, and who did not have a 6% increase in 2021.
The raise percent came from Redi Financial Group, an outside firm, that did an analysis to determine the financial impact overall, according to Striegel. They determined a 6% percent raise in 2022 with a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023, 2024 and 2025 would be sustainable.
The council also agreed that along with the raise, a salary study needs to be done to determine the scope of work in the various departments and establish what fair compensation for each position would be.
Striegel said that it is the intention for the salary study to be made public knowledge after it is completed, hopefully sometime next year.
“We know that across the board is not going to be fair to everybody. We’re trying to catch some people up that we know are behind, and the study will tell us if the 6% got some people to where they needed to be, and the ones that didn't, how far off are we?” council member Danny Short said at the meeting.
The 10% increase for judicial employees was discussed by the council because they have noticed discrepancies in salaries between employment levels, meaning there are some people getting paid more than someone working at a higher level.
“We need to fix that. And then...in my mind, layer the 6% on top of that fix which brings you to right at the 10% for the courts,” council member Denise Konkle said Wednesday, “We can't have people at higher levels making less money than people at lower levels.”
Several council members discussed a raise mandate from the judges, which Striegel said came about five years ago because the judges felt that the county was not keeping up with what the department employees should be paid. He said that they came to a two-year agreement, the first was a large salary increase and the second was supposed to be small incremental increases.
However, Striegel said, he thinks they only ever received the one increase. A 4% increase would adjust and fix any issues that were lingering within the salaries, which would then be added onto the 6% raise.
Of the seven council members, Adam Roberts and Short were against the higher raise for judicial employees.
Roberts said that he thinks it should just be a 6% increase until the salary study is completed.
"I think it's fair to all the employees to put everybody on an equal playing field," Roberts said at the meeting.
The council was also in consensus to take the raises for hospital employees from the general fund instead of the American Rescue Plan. Striegel said that this means the $25,000 bonus for each health department employee can be provided past the end of ARP funds.
For example, Striegel said that some health department employees received a $5,000 bonus last year, while some received $10,000. The increase will stay the same for the following years, so the person who received a $5,000 bonus last year will receive the same this year and will continue on until they reach the $25,000 cap.
Moving these raises to the general fund, also means that the ARP funds can be used for something else in the health department.
