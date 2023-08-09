FLOYD COUNTY – The Floyd County Council discussed during a Monday workshop ways to offset the remainder of its $1.8 million shortfall, debating salary adjustments for employees and whether to do an efficiency study of county departments.
During Monday night’s meeting, the council exchanged ideas about how to cover the part of the shortfall that the county’s new judicial local income tax will not. The judicial tax, which the council voted 4-3 to approve July 26, is intended to help cover up to half of the county’s judicial employee salaries. Levied at .04%, the tax was estimated to bring in revenue of $1 million from taxpayers. This means it will bolster some of the $1.8 million shortfall, but leaves the council with $800,000 still to shore up.
The council decided Monday to take approximately $350,000 in expenses out of the council’s riverboat fund – collected through casino revenue – and move it into the general fund, which the council can use to address the shortfall.
Additionally, Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush said he is looking to house more federal inmates in the county through the federal inmate program. The 12 inmates the county currently houses bring in around $189,000, he said.
Together, the riverboat funds and the revenue from the federal inmate program would make up about $550,000 of the budget shortfall, Council President Denise Konkle estimated.
In an email to the News & Tribune on Tuesday, council member Brad Striegel said these items are not completely consistent, so the council cannot be 100% sure what next year’s budget and funding will look like.
“There are some level of fluctuation in revenue between riverboat and inmate housing,” he stated.
Tim Stricker, an accountant at Reedy Financial Group, informed the council during the meeting the state estimates the council’s certified shares from the local income tax will be about $500,000 higher in 2024 than in 2023. Stricker said the council will go from $5.8 million in shares to $6.4 million over the next year. This will also help cover the budget shortfall.
The council also discussed implementing a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for some county employees to help them keep up with inflation. In 2022, Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates completed a salary study that revealed some county employees earned salaries lower than those in similar positions in other governmental units. Employees who fall below the external midpoint of the WIS study will receive a 3% COLA, the council determined Monday.
During discussion, council members shared opinions on the COLA and also discussed whether to ask county employees to contribute more to the Public Employees’ Retirement Fund.
PERF is a defined benefit retirement plan established by the State of Indiana to provide retirement, disability and survivor benefits to its participants. Under state law, employees who participate in PERF are required to contribute 3% of their gross wages to the fund.
Council member Connie Moon said she believes the council needs to investigate possibilities for both the 3% COLA rate and PERF funding. Since the county still faces a budget deficit, Moon recommended the council look into whether it can fill 1.5% of the COLA rate, with county department heads covering the other 1.5% within their budgets.
“The [judicial] tax rate wasn’t passed to foot the whole bill, so if we keep adding to budgets every year we’re going to be back here in a couple of years,” she said. “I think there’s going to have to be some give-and-take, because the tax rate’s not going to cover the full amount of the shortfall.”
While some county employees receive less than employees in similar positions in other governmental units, there are also some employees, council member Jim Freiberger said, who are earning above the external midpoint. The 3% COLA would require an additional $71,000 from the council.
Konkle estimated 15 to 20 people make above the external salary midpoint. Those employees will likely have their salary frozen for 2024, the council determined Monday.
“I think freezing them at this point is what we’re going to have to do,” Konkle said.
In terms of PERF, council member Connie Moon said while she does not believe there is enough time ahead of 2024 to make a decision about asking for higher employee contributions, she said it is an issue that needs to be addressed. Council member Danny Short agreed.
“I would ask for it in a heartbeat if we could push this [judicial] tax off another year,” he said.
For now, the council decided PERF will stay the same.
The council also discussed the potential completion of an efficiency study to determine how county departments could operate more efficiently, including evaluating aspects like software and technology. Streigel said a request for proposal went out in 2015 for an efficiency study, but it never came to fruition because the council could not find a company that agreed to complete it. The council on Monday ultimately decided to hold off on a new study in favor of taking time to gather more data and ideas from department heads.
“There’s plenty of groundwork we can do before we decide that,” Short said. “Lots of questions to ask and best practices to discover.”
“I think it’s better to get these details worked out before we jump into this,” Freiberger said.
If the council did decide to vote on an efficiency study, Konkle said, the vote would need to be formally taken during a regular meeting.
In his email Tuesday, Striegel emphasized the ideas presented at Monday’s meeting do not leave much room, if any, for errors or shortages in revenue since the ideas are estimates.
The estimates also do not address the needs of the public defender’s office, community corrections and courts, he said. Courts have stated case loads have gone up approximately 20% over the last year, Striegel said.
“The ideas identified at last night’s meeting only got us to what we need in the general fund to close the gap,” he said.
