NEW ALBANY — A new Floyd County commission will assist local economic development projects in Southern Indiana.
The Floyd County Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week to create an economic development commission to help incentivize and finance projects in the area. Once members are appointed, the board would issue a bond to SoIN Tourism to support $1.4 million for five projects across Clark and Floyd counties.
According to Indiana Code, a quarter of SoIN Tourism’s revenues go toward the Tourism Capital Development Fund (TCDF), and the special fund helps pay off the bonds issued by municipal partners. SoIN Tourism announced the approval of $1.4 million in funding for various projects in August 2019, and the tourism bureau will be responsible for paying off the economic development revenue bond issued by the new commission.
The Floyd County Council, Floyd County Commissioners and New Albany City Council would be responsible for nominating members to the three-person board, and the members would be approved by the commissioners. It will be an eight-week process to establish the board and begin the financing process, according to Brad Striegel, president of the Floyd County Council.
Of the $1.4 million in funding, $200,000 will go toward a Floyd County project called the Whistle Stop Public Market. The market will be built at a historic property at 6621 State Road 64, and it will be located within the planned innovation and technology park in Georgetown. The project will include a farmers/artisan market, along with event space.
Jeffersonville’s NoCo Arts & Cultural District is receiving $500,000 in funding for the development of the Depot, an artist village and entertainment venue located in the lot between Michigan and Court avenues and Spring Street. Repurposed shipping containers would serve as restaurants, shops and art studios, and the space would include a stage for open-air performances.
The Town of Clarksville is receiving $500,000 for projects related to its South Clarksville redevelopment plan, including the creation of a master plan for a South Clarksville Arts and Cultural District and the development of four downtown “parklets,” or small parks, along Woerner Avenue.
The funding also includes $125,000 for the development of a “Learning and Inspiration Center” at the Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, and $75,000 for River Heritage Conservancy’s development of plans for a 400-acre riverfront park in Southern Indiana.
Striegel said the economic development commission is a “tool or a vehicle for local government to be able to go out and secure funding as conduit between projects and the local government in regards to financing.” He emphasizes that Floyd County taxpayers are not liable for the bonds, and the commission could be used in the future for other projects.
Jim Epperson, executive director of SoIN Tourism, said it is more efficient for one municipality to step up to issue bonds instead of bundling three bonds from different municipalities to support the projects, since the bureau will only have one set of bond fees. New Albany, Jeffersonville and Clarksville have issued bonds to SoIN Tourism in the past, but this is the first time for Floyd County.
Epperson said Southern Indiana needs to continue looking to the future in terms of tourism.
“We want to make sure we’re continuing to reinvent our destinations,” he said.
Striegel said the county is looking for ways to enhance economic development in the region and support community projects that complement other towns and cities in Southern Indiana.
“Anytime that you can stir up economic development, that tends to increase quality of place for people to take advantage of those services and those things that those project provides,” Striegel said. “It could increase tax revenue for the county as well, and for the towns that are receiving the projects.”
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the commission will help support the “bigger picture” of economic development in the Southern Indiana region.
“We’re a region, and we’ve got to all work together, Floyd as well as Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Clark County as a whole, and understand that each one of us brings a strength to this region,” he said. “What benefits Clark county also spills over into Floyd, and when something is built in Floyd, the benefits flow into Clark as well.”
