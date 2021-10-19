FLOYD COUNTY — The county council allocated $70,000 for a salary and compensation study at its meeting Monday, which council members hope gives them the data to make appropriate decisions regarding raises and other compensation.
The study is to look at the job description of each county position to ensure that it accurately represents the job. Council president Brad Striegel said they want to ensure that the proper terminology is being used to describe each position and that they are including the right skill sets.
By having the positions labeled and categorized correctly, they can be compared to like positions in other counties. The study will also look at the fair market values for salaries, inflation and cost-of-living increases.
“We want to make sure that we are keeping pace with those adjustments in the market,” Striegel said. “We don’t want to stay behind the market but we also don’t want to get ahead of it, so we’re trying to use the best logic and rationale we can.”
The idea to do a salary study came about at the council’s last budget session Sept. 29 while discussing how to allocate raises for the 2022 budget. Striegel said that by doing this study, the council will be able to have a benchmark to assess salary adjustment requests from officeholders, rather than doing so arbitrarily.
“We had been giving some raises all along but we felt that it was more important now that we sort of look at this as a whole, for the whole county,” council vice president Denise Konkle said.
“We want to do the right thing and give the employees fair salaries,” Konkle said.
Striegel and Konkle both noted that by doing this study and ensuring salaries are where they need to be according to the market, they will be able to better retain employees and ensure that positions can be refilled.
“It’s important to pay a fair salary, so that we attract the right people and keep the right people in those jobs,” Konkle said.
While the study would potentially provide useful data for the council, Striegel noted that doing the study is also a double-edged sword because the firm could also find that county employees are being grossly underpaid.
“If [the firm] comes down and says ‘Yeah you’ve got some work to do here to get them up to fair market value. You’re underpaying your employees,’ well we have to size that up with what we can afford,” Striegel said.
“We have to be sensitive to the taxpayers on what they can afford to pay,” Striegel said.
The council will partner with Waggoner, Irwin and Scheele Associates, a firm in Muncie, to conduct the study. Konkle said that they are hoping to have the study underway in the next couple of weeks.
Estimated to be completed in six to eight months, Konkle said that they have the option to use the study to give raises midway through 2022, and not have to wait until the 2023 budget, if they see fit.
Konkle and Striegel said that the study will be available to the public. Striegel said the council is going to ask the firm to provide a PDF of either the appendix or the full report, which will be available on the county’s website.
Along with publishing the report online, Striegel said that the council will ask the firm to present the findings from the study to the council in a meeting open to the public.
The last study was completed about five or more years ago and was not made public, according to Konkle.
“What we want to make sure that we do is to make this available so that everybody can have a look at what the results of the study are,” Konkle said, “We want this to be all very transparent.”
The $70,000 allocated for the study came from lost revenue ARP funds.
The ordinance for the salary adjustment that was discussed at the last budget session was not voted on with the budget adoption Monday. The council said that they are still working on it and it will likely be voted on at the next meeting Nov. 9, though they have until the end of the year to make a decision.
