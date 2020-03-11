FLOYD COUNTY — Communities across the United States have witnessed the passage of so-called "Second Amendment sanctuary" laws in recent years.
Around 800 counties, towns and cities in 34 states have joined the movement, with several others considering doing so. What that means varies from community to community.
Some have taken hard-line approaches declaring that any new federal or state laws regulating firearms will not be enforced at the local level, while others have simply stated a more passive support for the right to bear arms outlined by the U.S. Constitution.
Floyd County has now joined a growing list of governing bodies in Indiana to enact such measures. On Tuesday, members of the Floyd County Council passed a resolution recognizing "the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution's respect of the fundamental right of the people to keep and bear arms" in a 5-1 vote with one abstention.
With the move, Floyd County joins the likes of Cass, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jennings, Perry, Pike and Switzerland counties as the only places in the Hoosier state to have taken such a stance. Similar attempts have failed in Bartholomew, Howard and Wayne counties.
Only Cass, Franklin, Jennings and Switzerland counties have gone so far as to adopt ordinances that state an intention to ignore any future federal firearm regulations. The rest, including Floyd County, passed resolutions that instead include language showing support for current gun legislation dictated by the Second Amendment.
"When all of us took office, we had to take an oath to the Constitution of the United States, which includes the Second Amendment," said District 2 council member Adam Roberts, who introduced the resolution. "All of this is reaffirming that oath we took, but it’s allowing us to do it as a complete body. Instead of us as individuals, now the body is saying we recognize the Second Amendment, and we will uphold our commitment to the Constitution.”
With the exception of Franklin and Switzerland counties — which passed ordinances in 2013 — all of the other counties have adopted their respective resolutions and ordinances in 2020.
A majority of the counties' measures have been passed by county commissioner boards, which control the executive and legislative branches of county government. Jennings County's resolution was signed by the sheriff, the mayor of North Vernon and a state representative.
Floyd County is the only one to have pushed the matter through the county council, which traditionally exclusively handles financial matters. Because of that, at-large council member Leslie Knable — who was the lone dissenting vote — said it was inappropriate for the issue to be brought before the board.
At the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, Knable made a motion to remove the resolution from the agenda. Since the motion was not seconded, it failed, though at-large council member Denise Konkle — who abstained from voting on the resolution — successfully motioned to remove another agenda item.
“It’s certainly not the fiscal body’s responsibility to vote in favor of or against that," Knable said. "I can’t remember a time where we ever voted on anything that didn’t have to do with money. It sets a really bad precedent. I think there are a number of issues that can now be brought before the council... I think it just opens up a whole, wide range of issues that just don’t have anything to do with money.”
Council President Brad Striegel said he doesn't have any concerns about the resolution opening the door for the board to take action on other hot-button political issues, nor does he feel the board's status as a fiscal body should prevent such a vote from being taken.
“I can understand that the fiscal body’s role is to handle fiscal matters," he said. "But on the other hand, we are elected officials who represent the community. Anytime you can reaffirm the oath, it’s not a bad thing to do. We are commissioned with fiscal matters, but in a situation like this, this is an honorary vote to support the Second Amendment. It’s not something that I personally have an issue with.”
Roberts said the resolution is meant to reaffirm "rights already given by the Constitution." He said he was motivated to push it forward due to "things not being recognized" elsewhere in the country when it comes to gun rights.
Indiana, however, has gun laws that are viewed as loose or weak by some advocacy groups. The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave the state a grade of "D-" on its annual gun law scorecard, noting that there is no universal background check, nor are there requirements for firearms to be registered or for buyers to be licensed or permitted.
One of the most significant gun laws on the books in Indiana is its extreme risk protection order [ERPO] or "red flag" law, which provides a legal avenue for family members or law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from people who are thought to be a risk to themselves or others. A 2019 study by American Public Media Research Lab showed that 77% of Americans are in favor of family-initiated ERPOs, while 70% support orders initiated by police.
“Other states across the United States have had some issues," Roberts said. "It’s not necessarily us here being infringed upon. It’s proactively moving forward so that we are not infringed upon. That’s basically what we’re saying. We recognize the Second Amendment. It’s being proactive to get in front of something before it becomes a problem.”
The resolution is non-binding. According to Indiana code, state legislation preempts local government, meaning the latter has no control over firearm regulations.
According to University of Louisville law professor Sam Marcosson, the motivation behind gun sanctuary legislation at the local level varies by state. In places like Indiana and Kentucky, where the movement is much more widespread than the Hoosier side of the Ohio River, such acts are largely symbolic.
"The reason for that is that there is no reason to believe politically that the the state legislature is going to pass any legislation or provisions that would make these local communities have to act in defiance of the law when it comes to this matter," Marcosson said. "If you’re in a state like California, Illinois or Virginia, where there are stricter gun laws, those local bodies that say they’re not going to enforce laws that conflict with their view of the Second Amendment have a little more meaning to it than symbolism."
Knable, who is up for re-election this year, said that she views the resolution as a "gotcha" political tactic. In the run up to the vote, she said that people had attempted to "intimidate" her, telling her that a vote against the resolution would lead to a failed re-election bid.
She acknowledged that her vote very well could cost her a spot on the council, but making decisions on issues related to firearms isn't what she was elected to do.
“My opinion of guns doesn’t have anything to do with this job," she said. "They like to say that we swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. Well, I’d swear it again. I’m just not going to swear to uphold one amendment above all the others. Putting things like this on our agenda tries to bully us into voting. I think it happened to a couple people here tonight."
Knable added that Floyd County has roughly 80,000 residents, yet it only took five votes to align the county with the gun sanctuary movement. A more appropriate way to handle the matter, she said, would be a ballot initiative that allowed direct input from the community as a whole.
Disagreeing with this sentiment was Striegel, who said he didn't view Tuesday's vote as a situation that warranted such an avenue, since it was only establishing support for already existing laws.
"Anytime you can take it to the people to vote to change a law or do anything like that, certainly do that," he said. "This wasn’t one of those things. This was non-binding — something to support what’s already in place. This was not dictating the future. It wasn’t contradicting, circumventing or trumping any sort of law that was already on the books. It was just an affirmation of what was already there."
