FLOYD COUNTY — Although no formal action has been taken yet, the Floyd County Council has expressed intent to rescind its previous judicial Local Income Tax (LIT) ordinance.
On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to repeal the previous ordinance. This is one step forward as officials prepare to restart the process of adopting a judicial LIT.
In July, the council adopted a .04% judicial LIT, but after complaints about the process of adopting the existing ordinance, officials are making plans to revisit and potentially replace it.
The Floyd County Council will discuss the matter further at several upcoming meetings. The new tax is meant to cover an estimated $1.8 million budget shortfall.
The council’s actions are related to a lawsuit filed by Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Archibald-Peters, who alleged that the first ordinance was illegally passed and did not follow the proper process.
On July 26, the council adopted the new LIT, which was lowered to .04% from the proposed .07%.
On Sept. 28, the council will reintroduce an ordinance for a .07% judicial LIT during a 5:30 p.m. public hearing. On Oct. 10, the Floyd County Council will vote on an ordinance to formally rescind the previous ordinance, and it will vote on the new LIT ordinance.
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel described Tuesday's action as a "formality so that we check all of the proper boxes."
In her lawsuit, Archibald-Peters cited the council’s action to approve the ordinance without unanimous consent at the first meeting the ordinance was considered.
The lawsuit alleges that the council is legally required to vote on the second and final reading of the ordinance at a separate meeting and was not authorized to suspend the rules at the July meeting.
The lawsuit also alleges that the county council did not notify all of the local tax units in the county at least 10 days before the public hearing on the ordinance.
"In order to get through the complaint situation that we have, we're going to have to introduce a new ordinance and vote on it," Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said.
Floyd County Council Attorney Steve Langdon said if the ordinance is to be repealed, the DLGF recommended that the council notify the state “sooner rather than later” that the council intends to repeal the LIT tax in the future. Tuesday's resolution will express those plans to the state, although the formal repeal will not occur until the Oct. 10 meeting.
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger said he is concerned about the way council leadership has handled the judicial LIT process, and he notes that the revisiting of the ordinance will cost extra money for the county.
"It's costing the taxpayers money because we've paid extra legal fees, and we've had to pay a consultant a lot of extra money now to come back and clean this up," he said. "We shouldn't even be doing any of this stuff now. It's costing the county a few thousand dollars to go back and rehash and do all this. They had to go back and do legal research to acknowledge that they didn't do it right the first time."
