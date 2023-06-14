FLOYD COUNTY — A recent discussion highlighted tensions between members of the Floyd County Council as they debated the council's leadership.
At Tuesday's meeting, the Floyd County Council addressed complaints against Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle.
The council voted 4-3 against a request for Konkle, a Republican, to resign her position as the council president.
Republican Jim Freiberger and Democrats Brad Striegel and Tony Toran joined Konkle in rejecting the proposed request. Republican council members Connie Moon, Danny Short and Dale Bagshaw voted in favor of the request.
Moon presented the request at Tuesday's meeting seeking a change in leadership. She emphasized concerns about Konkle's temporary residency in Harrison County from October to April.
She and other council members also said they were concerned about transparency with the current leadership.
Moon said she felt that a possible leadership change needed to be addressed by the council.
"I think at this point we're in a reactive phase," she said. "There's a lot of rumors going, there's 'he said, she saids', and I felt like it just needed to be brought before all of the council in one central location to discuss current leadership."
Multiple community members voiced support for Konkle during public comments at Tuesday's meeting. The council's rejection of the proposed request for Konkle to resign was met with applause by numerous attendees.
Konkle said she feels that "this is all petty politics, and we need to put all of this to bed, and we need to get back to work."
"We have a group of people here who cannot work together because we have the bullying and the manipulation that's going on in this county that needs to stop," she said. "It needs to stop now."
THE COMPLAINTS
Moon's husband, Charlie Moon, recently filed a complaint to the Floyd County Election Board related to concerns about Konkle's residency status and the campaign finance forms.
The election board's only action against Konkle was to issue fines for a late filing of campaign finance forms. The board issued its findings last week.
Konkle was re-elected to her council seat in November in an uncontested race. While going through a divorce, she temporarily relocated to a home in Harrison County while pursuing the purchase of a home in Floyd County. In late April, she moved into her new home in Georgetown.
Although the election board did not take action on the residency complaints, they are the subject of a pending civil lawsuit, also filed by Charlie Moon. He is seeking for Konkle's council seat to be vacated due to the residency issue.
Konkle said before she moved to the Harrison County property, she was informed by the county council's attorney of state statute. This indicated that she would not relinquish her residency in Floyd County as long it was a temporary move and she was actively pursuing the purchase of the home in her district.
The council member has also been subject to other complaints from members of the local Republican Party this year. In February, the Indiana 9th District GOP voted to censure Konkle due to her support for Striegel, a Democrat, for vice president of the council.
Moon said "concerned citizens" have questioned how "someone who doesn't even live in the county represented them."
"They felt like they were misled," she said. "That's an issue."
She also alleged that Konkle does not share information with the rest of the council in a timely manner.
"A lot of things come to us the day of meetings, and I know there's people on the council who can vouch for that," Moon said. "It's not just me saying that. It needs to be transparent with all members of the council, not just a select few."
RESPONSE FROM KONKLE
Konkle criticized Moon's approach at Tuesday's meeting.
"Your husband has filed a civil suit against me, your husband has [filed]...an election board campaign, I have open records requests against me," she told Moon at Tuesday's meeting. "I have been bullied and manipulated, and why can't we wait until this is all settled, and you're going to find out I did nothing wrong."
"And here you are trying to bring this all up before we have a settlement of the whole issue," she said. "I have done nothing wrong, and I have strong legal advice that I did nothing wrong."
Moon said she is "not bullying."
"I have done nothing other than bring it to the public meeting because everyone in the community is discussing it," she said.
In regard to concerns about transparency, Konkle emphasized that communication goes "both ways," and she wants council members to call her with questions.
During Tuesday's meeting, she also mentioned tensions in her relationship with Moon on the council.
"I am willing to talk to anybody anytime or meet for coffee," Konkle said. "Connie, you might be the exception...There has been enough damage in our relationship and our trust that it is very difficult to have even a working relationship with you at this point. I'm sorry. I'm sorry about that — I really, really am. I wish it was different. It could have been different."
"But this has just gone way too far," she said. "I mean, you've attacked my character in front of the whole community, and I still stand by, I have done nothing wrong."
Bagshaw questioned her support for Striegel as the council's vice president, saying Konkle's previous comments to council members seemed to imply that she did not feel the others were qualified to serve in the position.
Konkle defended her choice to support Striegel for the leadership position.
"I think this all gets back to the [Democrats and the Republicans], and I'm sorry it is that way, but I stand for the people of this county, and I picked the best person to do the job," Konkle said.
Freiberger said although he does have some transparency concerns, he does not feel Denise has done anything wrong that would justify asking her to resign as council president.
Konkle feels the situation has been "handled very poorly."
"I will not step down, but I promise you that if I have done something wrong, I will step down," she said. "But I did not do anything wrong on purpose. Mistakes do happen, but we'll see how this all pans out, and we'll have a judge actually rule on this."
Floyd County resident Bruce Weddle was among the community members who spoke up at Tuesday's meeting. In regards to the ongoing complaints against Konkle, he said it seems that "certain people have agendas."
"I just don't understand," he said. "It's an intelligent group. You're supposed to be talking about the good of people in Floyd County, and you're not, and you're taking up valuable time, valuable resources."
"You seem to be beating a dead horse, and you don't even want to sit back and let the judges render their decision...," he said. "It's shameful in my opinion. Is this the way we want young people to get into politics? Is this how we're going to act and expect young people to get into politics and get dragged through the mud and get sued and in my opinion slandered? I don't think so."
Konkle said the public response at last night's meeting showed "how fed up people are with the nasty politics that are going on in our county."
Striegel voiced his support for Konkle, and he told the News and Tribune that last night's council discussion "was a new low for Floyd County politics."
"The untold story about Denise is that over the last year, she has gotten a divorce from a 30+ year marriage, she's fought and survived cancer, she's moved into a new house all while trying to lead the council," he said.
"And on top of her political struggles, she's been politically attacked, and clearly after last night's show of support from both parties, unjustly attacked as she's had to focus extra time and money defending herself."
He said the "attacks on her have to stop," and he described the situation as "nothing but a political sideshow."
"It's embarrassing and a distraction from the real issues facing this community.'
The council also considered a change in county attorney at Tuesday's meeting, but they ultimately voted unanimously in favor of keeping Steve Langdon as legal counsel.
