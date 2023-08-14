FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council rejected a plan to raise stormwater rates in the next few years.
Last Tuesday, the council voted unanimously against an ordinance that would have raised the county’s stormwater fees starting in 2024. Several on the council attributed their concerns to the timing of the proposed increases.
The Floyd County Commissioners and the Floyd County Stormwater Board previously approved the plan.
Over the past 10 months, Floyd County officials worked with consultants Stantec and ERC Storm Water Professionals to come up with plans for changing stormwater rates.
The current stormwater rate is $39 a year. Under the proposed plan, the annual rate would have increased to $58.84 in 2024.
The rates would also increase to $61.80 in 2025 and $64.86 in 2026. These numbers are lower than a previous plan approved last December by the Floyd County Commissioners, which would have doubled the rates over three years.
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel said he “doesn’t disagree that something needs to be done and that these are legitimate concerns,” but he believes it is “bad timing,” and he does not support passing the increases this year.
He cited the council’s recent approval of a new judicial Local Income Tax (LIT) and the council’s potential approval of a new Cumulative Capital Development (CCD) tax.
“We had already asked the public once for more of their money through a judicial LIT,” he said. “We might be asking them for more through a CCD, and then this on top of that. There’s got to be a point, all in one year’s time... there’s got to be a point where we say that enough is asked upon the taxpayers.”
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said although she sees the effects of stormwater issues “everywhere” in Floyd County, she also does not support the plan due to the timing.
“I know something needs to be done, and I hope we can come back to the table maybe next year or the following year and I can look at this again,” she said. “But at this point, I just can’t see burdening the taxpayers with another fee.”
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said that stormwater is the second-largest department in Floyd County, and the department has had the same number of employees since 2006.
Lopp said the county staff will need to work with the stormwater board to “re-evaluate what we can do with the monies that we receive.”
Several community members voiced their concerns about stormwater in Floyd County during public comments at the council meeting.
Ryan Brown, who lives near Glenmill Road in New Albany, said stormwater issues at his property “are getting worse with every rain now” as his yard retains water, and he is worried that the building of a new home will increase the problems.
“Our’s is getting worse,” he said. “It’s getting to the point where our homes are starting to show damage now, so we need your help on this, please.”
Floyds Knobs resident Richard Shaw voiced his concerns about standing water in the Altawood subdivision. He said a drain pipe in the Woods of Lafayette subdivision has collapsed in several places.
“The county says they don’t have any money to do anything,” he said. “The water that comes down the Woods of Lafayette, it runs on onto [my home].”
Georgetown resident Dale Mann said there are stormwater issues in Floyd County, but he feels that “it’s not the public’s responsibility to fix that problem.”
“If that developer caused it, they need to fix it,” he said. “We need an enforcement stormwater program instead of what we’ve got.”
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger said he is concerned about the effects of the stormwater fee increase on nonprofits and small businesses, who would have to pay “significant fees.”
“I just don’t see this, as well as all these other taxes we’ve been hit with, that’s been passed — I just can’t see supporting something like this,” he said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger, who also serves as president of the Floyd County Stormwater Board, said he is “highly disappointed” in the council’s decision. He notes that the recent proposal updated rates using the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“We’ve been operating at $39 [annual fees] for the past 17 years,” he said. “Gas has gone up — how much was gas in 2006? Labor has gone up, materials have gone up, and we’ve got people who come in front of the stormwater, and they’ve got drainage issues. And so we’re trying to resolve them.”
He said if the stormwater department does not see an increase in revenues, it will prevent the county from completing projects and receiving needed equipment such as a new vacuum truck.
“There are some projects that won’t get done now, and there are some projects that people have coming in front of the stormwater board, and we don’t have the money,” Schellenberger said.
