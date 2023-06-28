FLOYD COUNTY -- The Floyd County Council voted Tuesday to proceed with a public hearing on a proposed judicial local income tax that would address the county’s projected $1.8 million shortfall.
The council voted 4-3 to proceed with the public meeting, which will be held at 5 p.m. July 11 at Pineview Government Center.
Tuesday’s special meeting lasted just around 10 minutes after Councilman Danny Short made a motion to forego a presentation made by Council President Denise Konkle, which would have provided answers to questions about the local income tax. The council voted 4-3 to skip the presentation and go ahead with the vote to have a public hearing.
“We’ve already had this in our inbox for several days, I think everybody knows what’s going on here,” Short said. “I appreciate you putting it together, but I don’t think we need to go through it.”
In an email to the News and Tribune on Wednesday, Konkle said she had spent hours preparing the presentation and was “disheartened and sad” by the outcome of the meeting.
“The meeting was just another show of how dysfunctional the Floyd County Council continues to be,” Konkle said. “Anger, disrespect and lack of data driven discussion making seems to be what is driving some of the Floyd council members.”
Councilman Jim Freiberger seconded the motion to forego the presentation. Freiberger said the purpose of the public hearing would be to give the community information about the tax and allow them to weigh in. He previously told the News and Tribune he would not be voting in favor of the new tax, and feels the council should defer a year before proceeding with it.
Short told the News and Tribune on Wednesday that Konkle sent the presentation through email to all council members several days before the meeting. Short said no one had questions and there was no need to prolong the meeting.
“Leadership has a long history of withholding information, adding information at the last minute, and having our financial advisors present information that was only previously known to leadership and the advisors,” Short said in an email. “Several members are fed up with being left in the dark about these items and surprised with new information at the meetings.”
A focal point during the meeting for Konkle was slide six of her presentation, which she said illustrates how the county can get the $1.8 million it needs while still seeing a reduction in their income taxes next year.
When discussing the decision to forego Konkle’s presentation, Councilman Brad Striegel said there was new information on slide six that he thought needed to be addressed for full council understanding. Short told the News and Tribune the tax rate information on slide six had changed from what was previously discussed, and the group was not made aware of the change until Tuesday’s meeting.
Accountant Tim Stricker of Reedy Financial Group was present at the meeting over video call to discuss Konkle’s presentation.
“I feel like the president kept that information to herself so she could spring it on us in the meeting, then have Reedy Group explain how dire the situation is,” Short said. “There should have been an explanation on that information when it was sent out.”
Freiberger said in an email Konkle sent out a new form on the LIT proposal on Tuesday, which she did not officially add to the meeting agenda. Freiberger said he felt he did not have adequate time to research the issue and could not prepare ahead of time to discuss fairly and intelligently.
A copy of Konkle’s PowerPoint sent to the News and Tribune laid out details about the spending of money from the 2016 sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital and offered financial data about the potential impact of the judicial LIT on taxpayers.
Gov. Eric Holcomb in March signed House Bill 1002 into law, which will lower the state income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% by 2027. Tax cuts will be phased in over a period of four years, starting with the first cut in 2023, which already dropped income taxes to 3.15%.
According to data obtained from Konkle, for a person making $70,610 annually – the median household income in Floyd County – the tax cut will reduce their income taxes by $177. The proposed judicial LIT tax for Floyd County will cost the same individual $50, Konkle estimated, which would still add up to a $127 decrease in taxes overall.
“No one wants to increase taxes but sometimes it is the responsible thing to do,” Konkle said. “Without this tax increase I fear we will be in a situation where we must start cutting essential services and hold salaries static (i.e. no raises).”
Konkle previously told the News and Tribune if the council waited another year to take action to reduce the shortfall, the county could be left with only $700,000 left in its general reserve by the end of 2024.
However, Freiberger said he is not sure where Konkle got that figure; a five-year projection sent to council members by The Reedy Group projected the county will have $1.75 million by the end of 2024.
Konkle said she would be “more than happy” to discuss other ideas to produce needed revenue or cut costs without reducing services, but so far has heard none.
